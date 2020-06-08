Ethical Eating With Health During COVID-19 Pandemic

‘The COVID-19 pandemic provides many good reasons to eat in healthier and more sustainable ways.’

In a new study, the researchers warn the Australian diet is not sustainable, with high rates of eating meat, excessive packaging and food waste and unhealthy consumption levels.But how much time do people spend weighing up food decisions for their nutritional content, environmental sustainability and fairness, ask Flinders University nutrition and public health experts in a new paper in the Health Promotion Journal of Australia.Associate Professor Mehta says.she says in the new study of food literacy awareness at Flinders University.The researchers put these questions to the test by running a two-week online course examining aspects of the food system, including:• The links between food production and greenhouse gas emissions• The environmental effects of 'food miles', or distance travelled by the produce• Power, profits and fair prices for farmers• The association between the industrial food system and current public health nutrition problems, and more.The 47 participants of the online course - all staff and students of Flinders University - found their understanding of the food system and their attitudes towards food purchases changed to consider social and environmental sustainability, as well as health.says dietitian-nutritionist Associate Professor Mehta, from the Flinders University Caring Futures Institute.The study - the culmination of almost a decade of research into 'food literacy' and the effects of our food system - shows how much more can be done to improve our food supply and personal food decisions so that every bite we take considers the food's origins and cumulative impact on the planet.Lead researcher Associate Professor Mehta, from the Caring Futures Institute at Flinders University, says "food system literacy has not been a focus of food and nutrition Education, in spite of growing public interest in sustainable eating".The Flinders University food system course is now being delivered in the community by Adelaide-based social nutrition enterprise, The Food Embassy, which is running a program called Food Matters.The paper, A critical food system program in South Australia and the effects on consumer knowledge and attitudes (June 2020), by Kaye Mehta, Hannah Rohrlach, Richard Woodman, John Coveney, Paul Ward and Sue Booth has been published inDOI: 10.1002/hpja.370Flinders University Media Release - Rethink needed for treatment of Severe and Enduring Anorexia NervosaConcerns over ineffective traditional treatments have prompted calls to better understand the complex processes underpinning Severe and Enduring Anorexia Nervosa (SE-AN).SE-AN is a subgroup of people whose anorexia nervosa has become chronic, severe, and enduring - and while traditional clinical models of treatment for eating disorders focus on medical recovery, many people in this subgroup never recover in medical terms.Researchers from Flinders University and the University of Adelaide studied a group of women in South Australia who have experienced anorexia nervosa for over 10 years but have not responded well to traditional treatments, are reluctant to change their practices or seek help for their disordered eating practices.The research explores, from an anthropological perspective, how the women experienced SE-AN as profoundly embodied, representing a core part of their identity and how they got on in the world.Lead researcher Dr Connie Musolino, from Flinders University's Southgate Institute for Health, Society and Equity, says that trying to separate the mental health aspects of a person's anorexia from their day-to-day eating and body practices was described by participants as more than the loss of an identity.explains Dr Musolino.Dr Musolino says these findings highlight why severe and enduring anorexia nervosa becomes more difficult to treat and problematic for people to recover from.she says.The study is the subject of an article - "Embodiment as a Paradigm for Understanding and Treating SE-AN: Locating the Self in Culture", by Dr Connie Musolino, Professor Megan Warin and Dr Peter Gilchrist - published in Frontiers Psychiatry, Vol. 11, Article 543 https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2020.00534 (published 12 June 2020). The article was published as part of the Special edition of Frontiers Psychiatry: Towards an Improved Understanding of Severe and Enduring Anorexia Nervosa.This study was funded by an Australian Research Council Linkage grant (LP 110200179).In recognising the need for improved SE-AN treatment, Dr Musolino applauds the push by Butterfly Foundation (a national charity for people impacted by eating disorders and body image issues) for more holistic approaches to care in the field of eating disorders.She believes this approach can be improved by acknowledging how eating disorders are experienced as embodied and cannot be separated from the socio-cultural structures which inform them.Dr Musolino says broadening a quality-of-life approach that works with people's strengths and identities will help to develop greater understanding of how to best improve the wellbeing of people with SE-AN.she says.Source: Medindia