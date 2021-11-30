About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More

Estimation of Global Progress Toward HIV/AIDS Goal

by Dr Jayashree on November 30, 2021 at 9:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Estimation of Global Progress Toward HIV/AIDS Goal

Among people with HIV worldwide who are receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART), adults are getting closer to the global target of 95% achieving viral suppression, but progress among children and adolescents is lagging and long-term viral suppression among all groups remains a challenge.

These findings were published in the journal The Lancet HIV.



People with HIV who achieve viral suppression protect their immune health and prevent transmitting HIV to others. In 2014, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) set a goal of 95% of all people with HIV who are taking ART achieving viral suppression by 2030.

Scientists from the National Institutes of Health-funded International epidemiology Databases to Evaluate AIDS (IeDEA) consortium set out in 2020 to estimate how close the world is to achieve that goal.

They analyzed data from 148 IeDEA treatment sites in 31 countries on five continents to estimate the proportions of children, adolescents, and adults who were virally suppressed one, two and three years after initiating ART.

The data came from more than 21,500 children and adolescents with HIV aged 17 years or younger and more than 255,000 adults with HIV, all of whom had begun receiving ART between 2010 and 2019. Viral suppression was defined as having fewer than 1,000 copies of HIV per milliliter of blood.

Researchers calculated the percentages of children and adults who were virally suppressed based on data from those who were alive, in follow-up, and had viral load measurements for up to three years of ART.

To further estimate viral suppression among people who had fallen out of HIV care during a three-year interval, they looked to a Zambian study of viral suppression rates in a similar population and calculated an adjustment to viral suppression rates in the IeDEA population.

The estimation shows that among adults, 79% were virally suppressed after one year of ART, 72% after two years, and 65% after three years.

Among children and adolescents, 64% were virally suppressed after one year of ART, 62% after two years, and 59% after three years. These viral suppression rates illustrate how much farther global HIV treatment programs need to go to reach and sustain the UNAIDS 2030 targets.

Importantly, the even lower rates of viral suppression among children and adolescents with HIV underscore the need to improve approaches for achieving durable viral suppression in these age groups.



Source: Medindia
<< Does COVID-19 During Pregnancy Harm the Baby’s Brain?
Light Helps Control Brain Circuits and Emotion >>

News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with ......
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV...
Antiretroviral Therapy for HIV Treatment
Antiretroviral Therapy for HIV Treatment
Antiretroviral therapy for HIV treatment helps to restore the functions of the immune system and ......
Oral Health And AIDS
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people ....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close