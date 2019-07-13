Essential Guide for Vegan Beginners: #Go Green

Are you planning to shift into a vegan? Following a vegan diet has gained popularity in the country, but, if you are just trying out the vegan diet, there may be a lot of challenges to face. Here are a few simple and essential tips to guide you through the transition.

Nitin Dixit and Mohit Yadav Co-founders of Greenr Cafe and Surruchi Joshhi, Founder of Nut & Bowls Café have shared essentials tips to keep in mind for vegan beginners.



‘Vegan food is full of delectable and refreshing varieties; the more you will explore, the more you will love it.’

Begin today, but keep patience; it will not happen overnight. This transition will take some time.

But being vegan doesn't mean abandoning your taste buds. With a little help from the internet, local resources, and other vegans, you can find tasty substitutes for all your old favorites.

Going vegan is a lifestyle, not just about eating plant-based foods. You will find that you can support yourself with personal care products and clothes and homes, which are a lot more conducive for your health because they are natural and cruelty-free.

Keep your vitamins and minerals in check. Eat more plant-based food, more vegetables, and fruits, whole foods, and grains. Focus on iron, calcium, omegas and vitamin D and vitamin B12.

Consult a plant-based doctor, health coach, or nutritionist to ensure you take care of your nutrition needs like B12, among others.

Consult with a vegan nutritionist/dietician if you want to start taking supplements. As far as protein is concerned, you get enough protein from the regular healthy vegan food, but if bodybuilding is your passion and you want extra protein in powder form, then switch to plant-based protein powder.

Read labels before you shop at grocery stores. It's important to eat fresh, organic, and clean food, closest to what nature has provided without chemicals, preservatives, and stabilizers.

Vegan food is full of delectable and refreshing varieties, the more you will explore, the more you will love it. However, if you are allergic to any particular vegetable or fruit, then avoid it and ask your dietician for a better alternative.



