Eradicating H. Pylori: A Risk Factor for Reflux Esophagitis?

Eradicating H. pylori is key to preventing peptic ulcers, gastric malignancies, and related complications.

Effect of Helicobacter pylori Eradication on Reflux Esophagitis Therapy: A Multi-center Randomized Control Study



The Reflux Risk of Healing

Patients undergoing H. pylori eradication were 39% more likely to develop or experience Reflux Esophagitis (RE) recurrence versus those receiving placebos. #medindia #gerd #acidreflux #hpylori #refluxesophagitis #guthealth’

Key Findings: H. pylori Eradication and RE

Overall Increased Risk After Eradication

In the RCTs, patients who underwent H. pylori eradication had a 39% higher risk of developing or experiencing recurrence of RE compared to those in placebo groups. This result was statistically significant and showed low heterogeneity (I²=28%), strengthening its reliability. Conversely, the pooled data from prospective cohort studies did not reach statistical significance, and heterogeneity was high (I²=78%), indicating potential confounding factors. Age-Based Subgroup Analysis

Subgroup analysis by age revealed no statistically significant increase in RE risk across young (≤40 years), middle-aged (40–60 years), or elderly (≥60 years) groups. However, most data came from middle-aged patients, where the RR remained elevated but non-significant in both RCTs and cohort studies, suggesting a potential trend. Impact of Underlying Disease

Among patients with peptic ulcer disease (PUD), eradication was significantly associated with a higher RE risk in RCTs, but not in cohort studies. In contrast, no significant difference was found among patients with GERD, RE, or dyspepsia across both study designs, although dyspepsia patients in cohort studies showed a notable increase. Regional Differences

Geographic variations in risk were modest. RCTs showed elevated but not statistically significant risk increases in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Among cohort studies, Asian populations demonstrated a significant risk elevation, whereas European populations did not. These findings point to potential environmental, genetic, or dietary modifiers. Follow-up Duration Matters

Time emerged as a critical factor. In RCTs with >1 year follow-up, the risk of RE was significantly increased, suggesting a time-dependent effect of eradication. Similarly, long-term follow-up cohort studies showed higher RE incidence, whereas short-term data did not show a difference. Clinical Implications

The findings call for a nuanced approach to H. pylori management. While eradication remains essential in preventing ulcers and gastric malignancies, clinicians should weigh the potential trade-offs, especially for patients without clear indications for therapy. In practice, individual factors such as age, existing gastrointestinal conditions, and regional background should inform clinical decisions. Moreover, monitoring patients post-eradication for reflux symptoms may be prudent, particularly in those with predisposing factors or prior RE episodes.

Several Limitations

High heterogeneity in cohort studies due to variable designs and populations Exclusion of non-English/Chinese studies and unpublished data, introducing potential selection bias Inability to assess the severity and timing of RE symptoms post-eradication due to lack of consistent reporting The reliance on infection status at final follow-up, not the initial treatment regimen, may introduce misclassification bias. Despite these issues, the large dataset and consistent findings from RCTs enhance confidence in the results.

