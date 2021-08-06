by Angela Mohan on  June 8, 2021 at 12:36 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Eradicating COVID Worldwide Currently Not a Target
People should learn to live with the novel coronavirus, as there will be new variants emerging. This will be "the pattern for the future the Guardian quoted Nabarro as saying to Sky News.

"This virus isn't going away any time soon, there will be variants emerging."

"Humanity is going to have to learn how to co-exist with this virus, preventing it from spiking and then surging and causing hotspots of disease, and we're going to have to be able to do this for the foreseeable future," Nabarro told Sky News' Trevor Phillips on Sunday.


"Eradication is not currently a reasonable target for the world."

Nabarro said that whenever there is a sudden surge, "it does stimulate in one's mind the thought that there might be a new variant appearing. That wouldn't be surprising."

Further, Nabarro said that no country is "let off the hook" by the WHO when it comes to investigating the pandemic, The Telegraph reported.

"When we're dealing with pandemics it's a joint effort between national governments and the WHO. We are mutually dependent on each other and no nation is let off the hook," Nabarro said.

He noted that the WHO is not an "independent superpower" with "carte blanche" to do what it wants and must "work within the rules set by the governments that own it".



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary Syndrome