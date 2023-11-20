About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Epilepsy Classified as a Neurological Condition, Not Psychological

by Colleen Fleiss on November 20, 2023 at 11:34 PM
Epilepsy Classified as a Neurological Condition, Not Psychological

Doctors clarified misconceptions, stating that epilepsy is a neurological condition, not a mental disorder.

Epilepsy presents with a myriad of symptoms. Loss of consciousness, jerking of hands and legs, falls, and frothing from the mouth, loss of bowel and bladder control are the classical symptoms. Notably, seizures can vary, with some manifesting as a sudden interruption in speech and a vacant stare, rapid blinking of the eyes, and confusion, unexplained fear, visual hallucinations, underlining the multifaceted nature of epilepsy.

Epilepsy During Pregnancy

Epilepsy During Pregnancy


Seizures or epilepsy during pregnancy can be fatal for both the mother and child and needs urgent medical intervention. The reasons are often unknown.
Advertisement


However, it is not a mental disorder, but "neurological", Dr. Siby Gopinath, Epileptologist and Professor of Neurology at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

Understanding the Intricate Link: Brain Tumors and Epilepsy

"Epilepsy, majorly characterized by recurrent seizures, is often a symptom of an underlying neurological issue. One such connection lies with brain tumors, abnormal growths of tissue in the brain," added Dr. Aditya Gupta, Director - Cyberknife, Artemis Hospital, GurugramStudies indicate that individuals with brain tumors are more susceptible to epilepsy, and seizures can serve as an early warning sign of an undiagnosed tumor. The intricate relationship between these two conditions necessitates a comprehensive approach to diagnosis and treatment.

Other factors that contribute to the risk of epilepsy in younger age, including premature birth, low birth weight, low oxygen or blood glucose levels at birth, structural malformations in the brain etc.Additional risk factors involve infections like meningitis, cerebral palsy, developmental disabilities, autism, a family history of epilepsy.
Epilepsy

Epilepsy


Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder
Advertisement

Conditions like stroke and late-stage dementia can cause epilepsy in old age."Epilepsy is one of the common neurological disorders, and in India itself, we have more than 1,00,00,000 patients affected with epilepsy. India faces a profound treatment gap, leaving 22 per cent untreated in urban areas and a staggering 90 per cent in rural regions. However, the gravity of the situation extends beyond numbers," Gopinath said.

Management of epilepsy predominantly relies on anti-seizure medications, with positive responses observed in 70-75 per cent of patients. For some, cyberknife radiosurgery can also be an option. Gupta stressed the importance of raising awareness as the first step to effective management.

"Despite the evident links between epilepsy and other brain conditions, public awareness often remains limited. Advocacy and education are crucial to empower individuals with knowledge about these connections, enabling early detection and intervention. Community outreach programmes, informational campaigns, and collaboration between healthcare professionals and advocacy groups can play a pivotal role in disseminating this vital information," he noted.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Quiz on Fits

Quiz on Fits


Fits or Seizures could happen due to a number of reasons. Not all fits qualify to being labeled as epilepsy. Fits manifest in various forms. Test your knowledge on fits by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

How Yoga Helps Epileptics to Cut Anxiety, Seizures & Social Stigma?

How Yoga Helps Epileptics to Cut Anxiety, Seizures & Social Stigma?


Yoga may help epileptic people feel less stigmatized while also reducing anxiety and the frequency of seizures.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Absence Seizure

Absence Seizure

Absence seizure (petit mal epilepsy) involves sudden lapse in consciousness and staring blankly into space, ...
Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome is observed in infants and older children. To date, defects in 6 genes are known ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Cavernous Malformation

Cavernous Malformation

Cavernous malformations are malformations in blood vessels that can cause neurological disorders when present ...
Convulsions

Convulsions

Seizure or a convulsion is a result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. If there are two or more ...
Dravet Syndrome

Dravet Syndrome

The result of a rare genetic mutation, Dravet syndrome is an unusual case of epilepsy in children.
Electroencephalogram

Electroencephalogram

An electroencephalogram (EEG) detects electrical activity in the brain using electrodes attached to the ...
Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that ...
Reye’s Syndrome

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid ...

Latest Research News

Breakthrough Cell Therapy for Cirrhosis, an Advanced Liver Disease

Breakthrough Cell Therapy for Cirrhosis, an Advanced Liver Disease

A new type of cell therapy helped dramatically reduce serious liver-related complications that could lead to hospitalisation
Guidelines for Utilizing Biomarkers in Crohn's Disease Monitoring

Guidelines for Utilizing Biomarkers in Crohn's Disease Monitoring

The new guideline highlights dependable blood and stool tests for tracking inflammation, reducing necessary invasive endoscopies for Crohn's disease patients.
Research Forecasts Surge in Invasive Meningitis Cases

Research Forecasts Surge in Invasive Meningitis Cases

Scientists note a significant return of invasive meningococcal disease post the easing of COVID-19 measures, hinting at a potential increase ahead.
Disturbing Upward Trend in Eating Disorders Explored by FAIR Health Study

Disturbing Upward Trend in Eating Disorders Explored by FAIR Health Study

FAIR Health study highlights a 65% increase in eating disorder claims lines across the nation from 2018 to 2022.
Behavioral Modulation Via Gut-Brain Axis: Insights from Hunger Hormones!

Behavioral Modulation Via Gut-Brain Axis: Insights from Hunger Hormones!

Direct influence of a gut-produced hunger hormone on the decision-making part of the brain has been discovered.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Epilepsy Classified as a Neurological Condition, Not Psychological Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests