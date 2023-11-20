Epilepsy Classified as a Neurological Condition, Not Psychological

Doctors clarified misconceptions, stating that epilepsy is a neurological condition, not a mental disorder.



Epilepsy presents with a myriad of symptoms. Loss of consciousness, jerking of hands and legs, falls, and frothing from the mouth, loss of bowel and bladder control are the classical symptoms. Notably, seizures can vary, with some manifesting as a sudden interruption in speech and a vacant stare, rapid blinking of the eyes, and confusion, unexplained fear, visual hallucinations, underlining the multifaceted nature of epilepsy.