Epidemiology Forecast of Plaque Psoriasis in 2030

The number of individuals diagnosed with plaque psoriasis in the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK is projected to increase from around 15,720,000 in 2020 to over 16,850,000 in 2030, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.72% according to GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company.
This increase in the prevalence of plaque psoriasis cases will subsequently increase the size of markets related to this disease throughout the forecast period.
Plaque psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that appears on the skin in patches of thick, red, scaly skin. This occurs because the skin cells receive a signal to produce new skin cells that build up and shed in scales and patches.
The latest report about plaque psoriasis reveals that the prevalence of risk factors such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and smoking may influence the estimated case numbers.
Based on the estimates, the US will have the highest number of lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of plaque psoriasis in 2030, with over 8.1 million cases, while Japan will have the lowest, with about 0.47 million.
The rising number of plaque psoriasis cases will be influenced by anticipated population changes over the next decade even though the proportion of people with the disease in the country will remain roughly the same.
Source: Medindia