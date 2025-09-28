EP2 Blockers Vs NSAIDs: New Hope for Pain and Inflammation

Suppressing EP2 receptors could be an effective way to ease pain, but more research is needed on possible side effects.



Why Inflammation is Protective?

A Selective Framework for Pain Relief

The EP2 Signaling Molecule Decouples Pain from Inflammation

The Path to Future Treatments

Targeting prostaglandin E2 receptor 2 in Schwann cells inhibits inflammatory pain but not inflammation - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-63782-8)

by a team of researchers at the NYU Pain Research Centre. ( )The finding was published in Nature Communications. Prostaglandins are chemical messengers focused by common painkillers like NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), such as ibuprofen and aspirin.While NSAIDs are more prevalent estimated with 30 billion doses taken annually in the US, their prolonged use is linked with severe side effects such as increased bleeding, stomach damage, and issues with liver, kidney and heart.By earmarking the specific pain-causing receptor, scientists aim to develop selective drugs to treat the pain efficiently while leading to minimum side effects than current NSAIDs.said study author Nigel Bunnett, professor and chair of the Department of Molecular Pathobiology at NYU College of Dentistry and a faculty member in the NYU Pain Research Center.NSAIDs work by blocking enzymes that produce prostaglandins, reducing the level of prostaglandins, inflammation, and pain. Scientists commonly believe that getting rid of inflammation is what treats the pain.However, inflammation—the immune system's response to injury or infection—can be protective.“Inflammation can be good for you—it repairs and restores normal function,” said study author Pierangelo Geppetti, an adjunct professor at the NYU Pain Research Center, professor emeritus at the University of Florence, and former director of the Headache Center of Careggi University Hospital.In their study, the researchers focused on prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), which is considered a main mediator of inflammatory pain, in Schwann cells. Schwann cells are found outside the brain in the peripheral nervous system and play an important role in migraine and other forms of pain.PGE2 has four different receptors. Geppetti’s prior studies point to the EP4 receptor for PGE2 as the main receptor involved in producing inflammatory pain. However, in the Nature Communications study, the researchers used a more targeted approach and found that a different receptor—EP2—was largely responsible for pain. Delivering drugs locally to silence only the EP2 receptor in Schwann cells removed pain responses in mice without affecting inflammation.“To our great surprise,We effectively decoupled the inflammation from the pain,” said Geppetti.In additional studies in human and mouse Schwann cells, activating the EP2 receptor evoked a signal that sustained pain responses through a pathway independent from inflammatory responses, confirming the role of EP2 in pain but not inflammation.noted Bunnett.The researchers are continuing pre-clinical studies to explore how drugs that target the EP2 receptor could be used to treat pain in conditions like arthritis that would usually be treated with NSAIDs.“Selective EP2 receptor antagonists could be very useful. While more research is needed on side effects, especially with giving a drug systemically as a pill, targeted administration that acts locally on an area like a knee joint holds promise," said Geppetti.Source-Eurekalert