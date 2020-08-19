by Iswarya on  August 19, 2020 at 9:31 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Enzyme Tied to Colitis Identified
New study may help develop future treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) as it identifies enzymes linked to colitis. The findings of the study are published in the journal Immunity.

An enzyme that usually stops bacterial growth in the large intestine stimulates inflammation in some people, resulting in ulcerative colitis - a chronic digestive disease that affects more than 750,000 Americans, according to scientists at Rutgers University-Newark.

Empowering Better Health

In a new study, lead author Nan Gao, Associate Professor of Cell Biology in the Department of Biological Sciences, School of Arts and Sciences-Newark, reports that in people with ulcerative colitis, the gut enzyme lysozyme which normally functions to restrain bacterial growth instead stimulates inflammation.


This results in the formation of ulcers and sores in the large intestine and rectum, hallmarks of the inflammatory bowel disease. Detecting these cells in the inner lining of the colon and rectum is a standard diagnostic feature of chronic intestinal inflammation.

"This study demonstrated the existence of a delicate balance between inflammatory and anti-inflammatory factors in our intestines," said Gao, who conducted it with postdoctoral researcher Richard Yu and doctoral student Iyshwarya Balasubramanian. "Insights about how to gain such beneficial immune balance may be useful for the future intervention of inflammatory bowel disease."

In biochemical and genetic mouse laboratory studies, Gao and his team focused on Paneth cells, the main producers of lysozyme, which are typically found in the small intestine and rarely observed in the large intestine or healthy colon. In cases of patients with inflammatory bowel disease, which affects 1.6 million people in the US, Paneth cells are often seen in the colon and rectum.

"The frequent appearance of Paneth cells in the inflamed tissues of patients colons is highly unusual and poorly understood," Gao said. In the Rutgers-Newark study, scientists discovered that lysozyme secreted by Paneth cells located in colon results in suppressing the growth of certain bacterial species and results in an imbalance in the gut microbiome which leads to intestinal inflammation.

In healthy individuals that have normal production of gut lysozyme, these bacteria flourish enabling an individual immune response that prevents colitis.

"This delicate balance is achieved and maintained by a constant interaction between our body and the commensal microorganisms that play a significant role in digestion, metabolism, and the immune system," Gao said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Enterocolitis
Enterocolitis is referred to as inflammation of the small intestine as well as the colon. It affects both adults and children but infants are most commonly affected.
READ MORE
Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis is characterized by bouts of diarrhea, bleeding per rectum and pain, which remits and relapses. Fulminant colitis is a possibility, which may require colectomy.
READ MORE
Necrotising Enterocolitis
Medindia provides a very interesting Paediatric section for doctors
READ MORE
Walnut Consumption Offers Protection against Ulcerative Colitis
Walnut consumption is shown to be protective against inflammation such as ulcerative colitis by changing the metabolites in the fecal stream and tissues.
READ MORE
Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?
Food preservatives are basically antimicrobials or anti-oxidants that help preserve food by destroying the microbes and stopping decomposition of food products.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?Neck Cracking