medindia

Enzyme Inhibition Aids to treat Breast Cancer: New study

by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 18, 2019 at 4:43 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Enzyme present in macrophages found to regulate the growth and spread of breast cancers. Testing in mice, researchers demonstrated a way to suppress the enzyme's activity which allows T-cells to mount an immune attack on breast cancer cells. The study got published in the journal Nature Communications.
Enzyme Inhibition Aids to treat Breast Cancer: New study
Enzyme Inhibition Aids to treat Breast Cancer: New study

Immunotherapies have transformed cancer care, but their successes have been limited for reasons that are both complex and perplexing. In breast cancer especially, only a small number of patients are even eligible to undergo treatment with immunotherapies, and most see little benefit.

Show Full Article

"We found that inhibition of the activity of this enzyme decreased the ability of macrophages in tumors to suppress an immune attack on cancer cells and indeed encouraged them to start producing chemicals that attract more cancer-killing T cells into the tumor," said Donald McDonnell, Ph.D., chair of Duke's Department of Pharmacology & Cancer Biology. "We can basically uncloak the tumor to the immune system."

McDonnell and colleagues, including lead author and collaborator Luigi Racioppi, M.D., Ph.D., reported that a kinase, or enzyme, called CaMKK2 is highly expressed in macrophages within human breast tumors. They performed a series of exploratory studies that revealed the molecule's potential utility as a therapeutic target for breast cancer. Working with colleagues at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, they developed a new class of drugs that inhibited the growth of human breast tumors grown in mice.

"The use of this molecule suppressed tumor growth not only by increasing the accumulation of tumor-killing T cells, but also by reducing the tumor's capability to suppress T cell activity," McDonnell said. "It's solving two problems, like we couldn't get into the bar, and if we did, we couldn't get a drink. Now we can do both."

McDonnell said additional studies are ongoing, with the goal of acquiring data to launch a clinical trial in breast cancer patients within the next 18 months.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV Mastitis AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression 

What's New on Medindia

CRT Defibrillator May Improve Heart Function In Certain Patients

Superior Canal Dehiscence

Lyme Disease: Breakthrough Could Lead to Better Treatments

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive