Enzyme Potential Target in Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases of Lung

said Qing-Sheng Mi, M.D., Ph.D., senior author of the study, senior scientist/professor, director of the Center for Cutaneous Biology and Immunology, Department of Dermatology, and director of Immunology Program of Henry Ford Cancer Institute.said Li Zhou, M.D., co-senior author, associate scientist in the Center for Cutaneous Biology and Immunology at Henry Ford.Lung alveolar macrophages are the innate immune cells residing in lung alveoli. They are important for the maintenance of homeostasis in the airways and are involved in the development of a variety of pulmonary diseases, including asthma and lung cancer.said Yi Yao, Ph.D., the first author in the paper and a research instructor from Dr. Mi's laboratory.More research is needed to better understand the underlying mechanism by which individual HDACs regulate immune cell development, maintenance and function. This knowledge will help with identifying potential therapeutic treatments.said Dr. Qing-Sheng Mi.Source: Eurekalert