Enzyme for Normal Wound Healing in Diabetics

," says Katherine Gallagher, M.D., vascular surgeon and an Associate Professor in Michigan Medicine's Departments of Surgery and Microbiology/Immunology. In a new paper in the journal, Gallagher, first authors Andrew Kimball, M.D. and Frank Davis, M.D., and their colleagues describe for the first time an enzyme that seems to be critical for normal healing--and, in diabetes, appears to be missing. The discovery also hints at a possible treatment.It all starts with the immune system and cells called macrophages. During normal healing, an injury triggers the immune system to release monocytes in the blood which travel to the site of damaged tissue and become macrophages. At first, these macrophages create an inflammatory response to engulf and eliminate any bacteria or other pathogens.Gallagher's team suspected that something environmental triggers epigenetic changes that prevents the macrophages from completing their job. "M," she says. Epigenetics refers to changes in gene expression that do not come from changes from the underlying DNA sequence.Using mice and human tissues, they discovered for the first time that an epigenetic enzyme called Setdb2 regulates the conversion of macrophages from an inflammatory type to a repair type. In diabetic mice, Setdb2 did not increase at the critical time and their wounds remained inflamed.Gallagher's team also found that Setdb2 appears to be a player in the metabolism of uric acid, known to be elevated in people with diabetes. People with high blood concentrations of uric acid can develop gout, which can cause painful inflamed joints. Gallagher and her team found that in normal healing, Setdb2 turns off xanthine oxidase, the enzyme that produces uric acid. In doing so, Setdb2 turns off inflammation.To see whether blocking uric acid could help wound healing, the team administered allopurinol, a common drug used to treat gout and kidney stones, locally to wound sites in their diabetic mouse models.," says Gallagher. "." Applying allopurinol directly to the wounds, she adds, could help avoid some of the toxic systemic side effects associated with the drug. The team hopes to eventually bring their findings to clinical trials.