medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Enzalutamide Benefits Men With Aggressive Prostate Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 29, 2018 at 2:09 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men with advanced prostate cancer taking enzalutamide had a 71 percent lower risk of metastasis or death than placebo, revealed study.
Enzalutamide Benefits Men With Aggressive Prostate Cancer
Enzalutamide Benefits Men With Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Men with non-metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a quickly rising PSA level present a medical dilemma. The rising PSA (prostate-specific antigen) means there is cancer activity, but no visible metastasis in a scan.

These men are receiving hormone treatments to reduce the testosterone on which their cancer feeds, but their cancers have become resistant to that treatment. Until recently, there has not been an effective treatment to improve their outcome.

Now there might be one, reports a new study by a Northwestern Medicine clinical researcher. The double-blind, randomized phase III trial shows a drug currently used to treat men with metastatic, advanced prostate cancer significantly lowered the risk of metastasis or death when used in men with non-metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a rising PSA level.

Men who took the drug, enzalutamide, had a 71 percent lower risk of metastasis or death than those who took the placebo over the three-year duration of the trial. They also had delayed cancer re-appearance of almost two years compared to those taking a placebo.

The study will be published June 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"I'm delighted with these results," said lead study author Dr. Maha Hussain, the Genevieve Teuton Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and deputy director of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. "Not only did the drug reduce cancer spread, but many other disease-related effects were impacted."

These include a greater decline in PSA and less need for additional anticancer treatments without a negative impact on quality of life. Hussain, who is a Northwestern Medicine oncologist, conducted the study when she was at the University of Michigan.

"Our goal was to see if we could delay the re-appearance of cancer with the hope it will lead to prolonged life," Hussain said. "We have to do more follow-up over time to see if long-term survival is impacted, but there are early positive trends."

The U. S. Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing approval of enzalutamide for men with non-metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, Hussain said.

Drug shuts down the runway for male hormones to enter cancer cell

Prostate cancer feeds on testosterone. The drug, enzalutamide, targets the androgen receptor on the cancer cell that is like a tiny landing pad for male hormones. It closes down the runway and starves the cell of testosterone and other male hormone-like substances. Some cancer cells may die; some may go dormant.

"By treating men earlier when they have less cancer, the drug can be more effective," Hussain said. "It's like weeds in the garden. It's easier to control one weed than a garden full of them."

The international trial included about 1,400 men with PSA levels that had doubled in 10 months or less and were continuing androgen-deprivation therapy. These are patients with the most aggressive form of the disease in this setting. For every three patients in the trial, two got the drug and one got the placebo.

The median duration of the trial regimen was 18.4 months in the enzalutamide group and 11.1 months in the placebo group. The median metastasis-free survival was 36.6 months in the enzalutamide group versus 14.7 months in the placebo group. When the trial was over, the men on the placebo received the real drug.

Historically, men with prostate cancer were treated with surgery to remove their testes, but as technology and drug development improved, they received hormone therapy injections to reduce testosterone production. Either way, the therapy doesn't control other sources of testosterone in the body and "even a whiff of male hormone stimulates the cancer," Hussain said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Learn about two different types of brachytherapy used for treating prostate cancer. Get information on the latest advances in the field.

Quiz on Prostate Cancer

Quiz on Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is fast gaining as a common cancer form among men; more threatening since its symptoms often go unnoticed until it's too late. This quiz tests your knowledge on prostate cancer, its diagnosis and treatment options and is as ...

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment | Prostate Self Assessment Calculator

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment | Prostate Self Assessment Calculator

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment or Prostate Self Assessment Calculator assesses the symptoms of enlarged prostate gland and gives an early warning for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Enzalutamide

Enzalutamide

This medication is an androgen receptor inhibitor, prescribed for prostate cancer. ...

Nutrition All Men Need

Nutrition All Men Need

Everyone requires good nutrition, be it man, woman, child or elderly. However, nutrition that men need differs slightly from that required by women. Find out how …

Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Prostate Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] Nutrition All Men Need 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli is a type of gram negative bacteria that lives in the gastrointestinal tract of people and ...

 Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...