Enjoy Your Breastfeeding by Choosing a Comfortable Feeding Bra

by Adeline Dorcas on June 27, 2022 at 5:46 PM
Feeding bras, also known as nursing and maternity bras, can offer unconditional support to your breasts during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. Here are some tips that will help expecting moms to pick a correct fitting nursing bra.

Dear Mothers, you buy a pregnancy bra and then outgrow it in a few months - quite inconvenient, isn't it? Moreover, when you already have a lot on your plate, the hassle of purchasing yet another set of pregnancy bras would be a nightmare for you. However, your body is changing, so you should make an effort to find underwear that fits your new shape. The goal is to feel at ease and supported during this crucial stage of motherhood.

Bra Size

The right size can make a huge difference in how you feel. So, rather than struggling with old (unfit for the new you) bras, switch to a professionally measured bra as soon as the pregnancy begins.

If you are already noticing growth in your measurement, it is recommended that you make this change during your first trimester of pregnancy. All of the high street stores that provide a free measuring service could be your go-to spot for finding your ideal size.
Always wear a wide strap bra to support your increased bust weight and to distribute the weight across the shoulders. Look for straps that can be adjusted to help you lift your new breasts. It would be ideal if you could find maternity bras that also function as nursing bras, with a clip that opens to allow for easy breastfeeding in the future.

Finding the Right Fit

The following tips might come handy while selecting the correcting fit for your maternity bra:
  • Begin by measuring around your body, only under the arms.
  • Round up to the next even number, if the measurement is an odd number.
Cup size - measure the fullest part of your bust, making sure the tape is flat against your back and level all the way around. If the cup covers your breasts without spilling out and the band is level all the way around without riding up in the back, you've found your perfect fit bra!

Don't skip out on trying them on; it's the only way to know if you've found the right bra.

As a result, we can safely conclude that purchasing a maternity bra should not be as difficult as it appears at first. Choose a store that offers fitting so that the trained attendants can guide you to the perfect fit.

Material

Cotton, Spandex and Nylon

The fabric you choose will be directly proportional to the level of comfort you expect from your maternity bra. The weather and your body temperature are important considerations when choosing fabrics for your maternity bra. It is recommended that you choose breathable fabric because you may sweat more underneath or between your breasts during your pregnancy. As a result, choose natural fabrics like cotton and silk for your everyday underwear. You can always have spares in nylon and spandex on hand for days when you just want to change!

Wired or non-wired

The concern with wearing an underwire bra during pregnancy is that the wire may obstruct blood flow and interfere with milk ducts and production, which begins before your baby arrives. Given the gravity of the situation, it is best to avoid wearing an underwire bra when your breast size is growing, as it can interfere with glandular function.

Wear different Bra during Day and Night

During the day - Bou should wear a bra that gives you the right support without harming or digging into your skin, for example padded bras with shoulder straps can help. Cotton and nylon bras are also more comfortable during the day time in pregnancy.

During the night - You can try out sleep bras if you need some more support at night. Sleep maternity bras are softer, lighter bras. Cotton is a good fabric that remains light and breathable.

Difference between Regular Bra and Maternity Bra

A maternity bra will not be available in as many colours, styles, or usage levels as a regular bra. It is designed as an improved version of a regular bra that is curated to provide support for growing breasts. Maternity bras, which have a soft cotton lining with extra layers of fabric, wider straps, and a band with extra hooks, aim to provide maximum comfort and longevity during pregnancy. However, regular bras come in a wide range of colours, designs, styles, and fabrics that are ideal for matching with various outfits.

Source: IANS
