Enhancing Patient Outcomes With Advanced Robotic Surgeons

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 21 2024 6:00 PM

With the global rise of robot-assisted surgeries, () notably in India, it's crucial to equip surgeons with cutting-edge technological training to enhance patient outcomes.
According to Dr Mahendra Bhandari, CEO of US-based Vattikuti Foundation, we should focus on how new robotic technology is being used, capturing data predictive models before, during, and after an operation to improve patient outcomes as well as surgeon didactic and training skills.

Robotics Market Set To Reach $218 Billion By 2030
Cloud computing plays a central role in robotics market, enabling more rapid, secure, and scalable management of sensing, computation, and memory.

KS International Innovation Awards in Robotic Surgery 2024

“We encourage teams of accomplished surgeons to prepare high-quality, digital submissions showcasing their most extraordinary surgical work employing the latest technological advances,” Bhandari said. Vattikuti Foundation has also announced the 2024 edition of its ‘KS International Innovation Awards in Robotic Surgery’.

The scope of the multi-disciplinary technology competition has been expanded to cover two distinct tracks — robotic procedure innovation and technological innovation. According to the foundation, the robotic procedure innovation entries can be from cardiac, general surgery, gynecology, head and neck, microsurgery, organ transplant, orthopedics, plastic surgery, pediatrics, urology and other areas.

The entries for Technological Innovation will cover areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Imaging Modalities, Robotic Systems, Tele Surgery, Training Modalities, Virtual Reality, and others. The competition, initiated in 2015, is open to robotic surgeons, medical school faculty, and students, presenting an opportunity for a close examination of technologies and procedures being used globally. The 2023 KS Innovation Awards saw entries from 429 surgeons from 14 countries, submitting in 10 different specialties.

Parkinson's: Wearable Soft Robotics Enhance Walking
Engineers, rehab specialists, therapists, biomechanists, and apparel designers collaborated to utilize soft wearable robots, combating gait freezing in Parkinson's.
Meanwhile, the Brady Urological Institute at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore has announced its first Brady-Vattikuti Robotic Academy masterclass in Urology under guidance of the accomplished robotic surgeons.

The week-long masterclass beginning May 13 will cover several hours of live case observation, simulation sessions and proctor-led procedural training with experts, said the foundation.

Surgical Robotics Market Size to Hit $30.7 Billion by 2030
What is the market size for surgical robotics? The market size is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% from 2023 to 2030.
Reference:
Source-IANS
