About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Enhancing Athletes' Diets With Colorful Foods Improves Visual Range, Reveals Study

by Vishnu on June 10, 2023 at 7:09 AM
Font : A-A+

Enhancing Athletes' Diets With Colorful Foods Improves Visual Range, Reveals Study

A recent University of Georgia study suggests that enriching athletes' diets with vibrant fruits and vegetables could enhance their visual range, emphasizing the significance of nutrition in athletic training (1 Trusted Source
A Dietary Strategy for Optimizing the Visual Range of Athletes

Go to source).

The paper, which was published in Exercise and Sport Sciences Reviews, examines how a group of plant compounds that build up in the retina, known as macular pigments, work to improve eye health and functional vision.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Best Sports Supplements to Improve Athletes Performance

Best Sports Supplements to Improve Athletes Performance


Sports supplements are substances used to improve athletic performance. Read interesting information on sports foods, dietary supplements and ergogenic aids along with their benefits and side effects.
Advertisement


Previous studies done by UGA researchers Billy R. Hammond and Lisa Renzi-Hammond have shown that eating foods like dark leafy greens or yellow and orange vegetables, which contain high levels of the plant compounds lutein and zeaxanthin, improves eye and brain health.

"A lot of the research into macular lutein and zeaxanthin has focused on health benefits, but from a functional perspective, higher concentrations of these plant pigments improve many aspects of visual and cognitive ability. In this paper, we discuss their ability to improve vision in the far distance or visual range," said lead author Jack Harth, a doctoral candidate in UGA's College of Public Health.
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes


Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
Advertisement

Visual range, or how well a person can see a target clearly over distance, is a critical asset for top athletes in almost any sport. The reason why objects get harder to see and appear fuzzier the farther they are from our eyes is thanks in part to the effects of blue light.

"From a center fielder's perspective, if that ball's coming up in the air, it will be seen against a background of bright blue sky, or against a gray background if it's a cloudy day. Either way, the target is obscured by atmospheric interference coming into that path of the light," said Harth.

Many athletes already take measures to reduce the impact of blue light through eye black or blue blocker sunglasses, but eating more foods rich in lutein and zeaxanthin can improve the eye's natural ability to handle blue light exposure, said Harth.

When a person absorbs lutein and zeaxanthin, the compounds collect as yellow pigments in the retina and act as a filter to prevent blue light from entering the eye.

Evidence Supports Health Benefits of Consuming Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Previous work had been done testing the visual range ability of pilots in the 1980s, and Hammond and Renzi-Hammond have done more recent studies on how macular pigment density, or how much yellow pigment is built up in the retina, is linked to a number of measures of eye health and functional vision tests.

"In a long series of studies, we have shown that increasing amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin in the retina and brain decrease glare disability and discomfort and improve chromatic contrast and visual-motor reaction time, and supplementing these compounds facilitates executive functions like problem-solving and memory. All of these tasks are particularly important for athletes," said corresponding author Billy R. Hammond, a professor of psychology in the Behavior and Brain Sciences Program at UGA's Franklin College of Arts and Sciences.

This paper, Harth said, brings the research on these links between macular pigment and functional vision up to date and asks what the evidence suggests about optimizing athletic performance.

"We're at a point where we can say we've seen visual range differences in pilots that match the differences found in modeling, and now, we've also seen it in laboratory tests, and a future goal would be to actually bring people outside and to measure their ability to see contrast over distance through real blue haze and in outdoor environments," said Harth.

But before you start chowing down on kale in the hopes of improving your game, he cautions that everybody is different. That could mean the way our bodies absorb and use lutein and zeaxanthin varies, and it could take a while before you notice any improvements, if at all.

Still, the evidence of the overall health benefits of consuming more lutein and zeaxanthin are reason enough to add more color to your diet, say the authors. "We have data from modeling and empirical studies showing that higher macular pigment in your retina will improve your ability to see over distance. The application for athletes is clear," said Harth.

Reference :
  1. A Dietary Strategy for Optimizing the Visual Range of Athletes - (https://journals.lww.com/acsm-essr/Fulltext/2023/07000/A_Dietary_Strategy_for_Optimizing_the_Visual_Range.4.aspx)

Source: Eurekalert
Playing Indoor Sports May Up Vitamin D Deficiency in Athletes

Playing Indoor Sports May Up Vitamin D Deficiency in Athletes


Get enough sunshine vitamin: Athletes who play indoor sports like basketball are more likely to develop vitamin D deficiency, reveals a new study.
Advertisement

Gut Microbes in Elite Athletes Help Boost Their Physical Performance

Gut Microbes in Elite Athletes Help Boost Their Physical Performance


Performance-enhancing bacteria have been identified in the microbiomes of elite athletes. The bacteria, called Veillonella, metabolize lactic acid to produce propionate that enhances exercise capacity.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product ...
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down ...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Latest Diet & Nutrition News

Could This Nutrient be the Elixir of Life?

Could This Nutrient be the Elixir of Life?

A recent animal study shows how the deficiency of a nutrient known as taurine could act as a driver of aging in mammals.
Choosing Between Your Health and Your Wallet

Choosing Between Your Health and Your Wallet

A recent study shows that when people have to choose between affordable prices for nutritious food, they often choose lower prices.
Is Stress Driving the Brain to Crave Comfort Food?

Is Stress Driving the Brain to Crave Comfort Food?

Chronic stress, combined with a high-calorie diet, can drive more and more food intake, thereby promoting weight gain and obesity.
Fruit Juice: A Healthy Dietary Choice for Teen Girls

Fruit Juice: A Healthy Dietary Choice for Teen Girls

Kids drinking more than 1 cup of fruit juice per day, had lower body mass index BMI than those children who didn't consume juice at all.
Rejuvenating Your Brain With a Green Mediterranean Diet

Rejuvenating Your Brain With a Green Mediterranean Diet

The research highlighted the importance of consuming green Mediterranean diet, including lower consumption of processed food in maintaining optimal brain health.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Enhancing Athletes' Diets With Colorful Foods Improves Visual Range, Reveals Study Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests