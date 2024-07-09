Enhanced Fertility Outcomes With OXOART2 in IVF

New research has demonstrated the effectiveness of a first-in-class oral, non-hormonal drug OXOART2 in increasing embryo implantation, pregnancy and live birth rates among infertile women undergoing pregnancy in vitro fertilization (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). Presented at the ESHRE 40th Annual Meeting in Amsterdam, these findings represent a significant step toward developing the first therapeutic tool to enhance embryo implantation and live birth rate success (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Efficacy results from the phase II randomized clinical trial: OXO-001 in infertile women undergoing egg donation IVF/ICSI
Addressing Global Infertility ChallengesWorldwide, one in six people of reproductive age experience infertility in their lifetime. Over 3 million IVF cycles are performed annually and yet, despite advancing IVF technologies, embryo implantation failure remains a significant challenge.
The OXOLIFE exploratory subset study analysed 96 women aged up to 40 years old who underwent a single embryo transfer, 42 receiving placebo and 54 receiving a daily dose of OXO-001. Treatment began one menstrual cycle before the embryo transfer cycle and continued until five weeks after the transfer.
Statistically significant improvements were observed in biochemical pregnancy rates – an early detection of pregnancy – with rates of 75.9% in the OXO-001 group compared to 52.4% in the placebo group. Clinically relevant improvements were also seen in clinical pregnancy rates (foetal heartbeat 5 weeks after embryo transfer), and in ongoing pregnancy rates (10 weeks post-embryo transfer), being a +14.3 absolute increase (50.0% for OXO-001 vs. 35.7% for placebo) and a +10.6 absolute increase (46.3% for OXO-001 vs 35.7% for placebo) respectively.
Most importantly, there was an absolute increase of +6.9 in live birth rates (42.6% for OXO-001 vs. 35.7% for placebo).
Dr. Agnès Arbat, OXOLIFE’s CEO and CMO, comments, “From scientific societies, key opinion leaders, clinicians and patients, we know that an absolute increase of more than 5 percentage points in ongoing pregnancy is considered clinically meaningful. We observed an increase higher than +9, giving renewed hope to patients and the scientific community. We look forward to advancing this promising treatment through the next phases of clinical development.”
Dr. Ignasi Canals, CSO of OXOLIFE adds, “We are thrilled with the results of this trial, which highlight OXO-001’s potential to become the first therapeutic treatment to increase embryo implantation success, with a non-hormonal drug using a new mechanism of action, acting directly on the endometrium.”
