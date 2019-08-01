medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Engineering a Spicy Tomato

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 8, 2019 at 3:12 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The sequencing of the chili pepper genome and the discovery that the tomato has the genes necessary for pungency would pave the way for engineering a spicy tomato, said researchers.
Engineering a Spicy Tomato
Engineering a Spicy Tomato

The chili pepper, from an evolutionary perspective, is the tomato's long-lost spitfire cousin. They split off from a common ancestor 19 million years ago but still share some of the same DNA.

With the latest gene-editing techniques, it could be possible, although challenging, to make a tomato produce capsaicinoids as well, researchers argue in an opinion article publishing in the journal Trends in Plant Science. Their objective isn't to start a hot, new culinary fad--although that's not completely off the table--but to have an easier means of mass producing large quantities of capsaicinoids for commercial purposes. The molecules have nutritional and antibiotic properties and are used in painkillers and pepper spray.

"Engineering the capsaicinoid genetic pathway to the tomato would make it easier and cheaper to produce this compound, which has very interesting applications," says senior author Agustin Zsögön (@shogur), a plant biologist at the Federal University of Viçosa in Brazil whose group is working toward this goal. "We have the tools powerful enough to engineer the genome of any species; the challenge is to know which gene to engineer and where."

The spicy taste that capsaicinoids add isn't a taste, but a reaction to pain. They activate nerve cells in the tongue that deal with heat-induced pain, which the brain interprets as a burning sensation. Evidence suggests that the evolution of capsaicinoids helped chili peppers deter small mammals from eating their fruit. Birds, which are much better seed dispersers, show no pain response to the molecules.

There are at least 23 different types of capsaicinoids, which originate from the pith of the chili pepper. The spiciness of a pepper is determined by the genes that regulate capsaicinoid production, and less pungent peppers have mutations affecting this process. Previous gene sequencing work has shown that tomatoes have the genes necessary for capsaicinoids but don't have the machinery to turn them on.

"In theory you could use these genes to produce capsaicinoids in the tomato," says Zsögön. "Since we don't have solid data about the expression patterns of the capsaicinoid pathway in the tomato fruit, we have to try alternative approaches. One is to activate candidate genes one at a time and see what happens, which compounds are produced. We are trying this and a few other things."

The researchers write that not only will this endeavour help better understand the evolution of this unique botanical trait and allow for the development of tomato capsaicinoid biofactories, but perhaps allow for the development of some new varieties of produce in the grocery aisle.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Exploring the Benefits of Chili Pepper

Capsaicin has been studied for various medicinal properties including anti-coagulant effects. Chilli peppers and capsicums are rich in vitamin A, C and potassium and are extremely low on calories.

New Drug Made from Chili Peppers May Benefit Weight Loss Treatment

New anti-obesity drug made from capsaicin in chili peppers can improve weight loss and metabolic health in mice eating a high-fat diet.

'Capsaicin' from Chili Peppers Prevents Weight Gain

Adding capsaicin from chili peppers to a diet may just help to prevent weight gain, claim scientists from the University of Wyoming.

Tomato

Tomatoes are a rich source of potassium and vitamins. One of the health benefits of tomato is its role in reducing prostate cancer risk. Tomatoes are also used in the manufacture of skin care products.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being

Combining the foods to give you the optimum nutritional value is the key to healthy eating.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Tomato Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Mushroom Types - Edible and Poisonous

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating

Best Nighttime Skincare Routine for You
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive