Engineered Malaria Vaccines Show Good Safety, efficacy

Here, the scientists administered their vaccine to 24 healthy human volunteers, who tolerated the immunizations well and did not show any severe side effects. The vaccine delayed infections when the immunized volunteers were exposed to mosquitoes infected with, an effect that may result by blocking the parasite from invading liver cells, the researcher speculate.The authors also estimated the immunization would slash parasite loads in the liver by 95%, indicating it might provide some protection to individuals.Taking a similar approach, Meta Roestenberg and colleagues conducted a phase 1/2a trial of their PfSPZ-GA1 vaccine, which uses a genetically weakenedparasite. The authors tested various vaccine doses in 19 volunteers and saw that the vaccine was well-tolerated and safe.The research team then immunized 39 volunteers with either PfSPZ-GA1 or a control vaccine three times over 24 weeks and exposed the volunteers to controlled bites from mosquitoes infected with wild-typeThree volunteers showed complete protection, while others displayed signs of protection and delayed malaria infections compared to nine individuals who received a placebo vaccine. Reuling et al. and Roestenberg et al. say that more studies are needed before making definitive conclusions about the strength of their vaccines, but suggest their results merit further testing.Source: Eurekalert