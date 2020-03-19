by Colleen Fleiss on  March 19, 2020 at 6:22 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Engineered Botox Shows Promise in Mice
In mice, a subtle modification of an FDA-approved form of botulinum toxin (BoNT) was found to enhance the binding to the nerve cells and improve the drug's potency and safety, revealed journal PLOS Biology by Linxiang Yin and Min Dong of Boston Children's Hospital, USA and colleagues.

Botulinum toxin (BoNT) is used for a range of applications from treating chronic pain to reducing the appearance of wrinkles, but when injected it can diffuse into the surrounding tissue and give rise to adverse effects.

Botulinum toxin (BoNT) is produced by the Clostridium botulinum bacterium in seven serotypes, BoNT/A through G. All work in a similar way: after attaching to nerves near their junction with muscles (the neuromuscular junction), a portion of the toxin crosses the nerve's membrane to prevent release of neurotransmitter and thereby paralyze the muscle. A commercial form of BoNT/A is approved for clinical treatment of various forms of muscle overactivity as well as cosmetic reduction of wrinkles, while a commercial form of BoNT/B is approved for a movement disorder called cervical dystonia.


BoNTs have two sites that recognise two separate receptors at the nerve terminal. Previous work has shown that several BoNTs including BoNT/B have an extended loop along the amino acid chain between the two receptor binding sites. Structural modeling suggested that if this loop contains hydrophobic (oily) amino acids it could interact with lipids in the nerve cell membrane, providing a third point of attachment and so increasing binding efficiency. These hydrophobic amino acids are present in the loop of several BoNTs, but not in BoNT/B.

Because potency is increased and adverse effects decreased by stronger binding, the authors investigated whether adding hydrophobic amino acids to this lipid-binding loop in BoNT/B might improve binding of the toxin to the nerve terminal. They showed that replacing just two amino acids in the loop with hydrophobic tryptophans did in fact enhance binding in vitro.

They then produced a new BoNT/B containing this mutation plus a pair of mutations that had been previously shown to enhance binding to one of the two BoNT/B receptors, and demonstrated that this engineered toxin was more potent than the approved form of BoNT/B in a standard mouse paralysis assay. In addition, the new toxin caused less reduction in body weight, an effect consistent with a reduction in diffusion of the toxin away from the injection site.

"Our study shows that the changes introduced into BoNT/B can increase the therapeutic potential of the toxin and reduce adverse effects," Dong said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Botox
Botox injections, the fastest growing cosmetic procedures, are considered as the ultimate fountain of eternal youth.
READ MORE
Quiz on Botox
Botox is a safe, quick and simple treatment for wrinkles and frown lines and is becoming increasingly popular amongst ...
READ MORE
Botox can Now Treat Pain Associated With Endometriosis
Botulinum toxin treatment of pelvic floor muscle spasm reduces pain levels and use of pain medication among patients with endometriosis compared to standard therapy.
READ MORE
Botox Cousin can Decrease Malaria in an Environmentally Friendly Way
New toxin belonging to botox family, which selectively targets Anopheles mosquitoes can lead to innovative and environmentally friendly approaches to reduce malaria.
READ MORE
Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You
Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!
READ MORE
Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors
Cosmetic surgeons can reshape your face and body with innovative techniques. Botox, face fillers, breast implants, rhinoplasty, liposuction, tummy tuck, vaginoplasty and hymenoplasty to name a few.
READ MORE
Wrinkles and Anti-Wrinkle Treatments
Anti-wrinkle treatments are for the repair of deep wrinkles, crow’s feet and aging, for youthful skin. The procedures are laser wrinkle removal, anti wrinkle creams and other anti aging products.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

BotoxFace Lift (Rhytidectomy)Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger YouCosmetic Surgery and the Risk FactorsWrinkles and Anti-Wrinkle Treatments