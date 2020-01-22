medindia

Engagement and Education: Key to Changing Attitudes Towards Virginity Testing

by Iswarya on  January 22, 2020 at 1:45 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Virginity testing is a complex, culturally mediated practice that is poorly understood by clinicians. An examination of the hymen cannot accurately or reliably tell you whether a woman has had intercourse, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal BMJ Global Health.
Engagement and Education: Key to Changing Attitudes Towards Virginity Testing
Engagement and Education: Key to Changing Attitudes Towards Virginity Testing

Although there is published literature on the ethics of 'virginity' testing and on the lack of reliability of a hymen examination to determine 'virginity', little practical guidance has been published for clinicians who may encounter requests for virginity testing in the clinical setting.

Show Full Article


Now, a researcher from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) is providing recommendations for primary care physicians who are asked to perform this procedure.

"While advocating for global elimination of the practice of virginity testing as a human rights violation, clinical practice is often more complicated and ethically nuanced, the clinician must act in the best interest of the patient, which might include performing an evaluation. Upholding human rights does not have to be incompatible with providing a needed service to a patient, even if the practice does not fit into our social norm," explains the author of the article Sondra Crosby, MD, associate professor of medicine at BUSM.

According to Crosby changing social norms, attitudes, and practices about 'virginity' testing will not occur easily, and change must come from within the culture and be spearheaded by members of the community. "Engagement with religious and community leaders is crucial for enacting change," adds Crosby, who also is an associate professor of Health Law, Ethics & Human Rights at Boston University School of Public Health and a physician at Boston Medical Center.

She believes education about the lack of reliability and the possible harms of virginity testing should be provided in communities who follow this practice through training community members, reading materials, and inclusion in other reproductive health discussions. "Simply condemning the practice is not sufficient to successfully promote change, nor does it help the women we are obligated to protect."

Crosby recommends if a physician has a large population of patients from countries or communities where 'virginity' testing is practiced, they should use routine or other visits to discuss this issue and provide education on the matter. "While it is not possible to determine if someone is a "virgin" based on examination of the hymen, 'virginity' testing can be discussed as part of comprehensive sexual education and counseling during well-visits for all genders, adults, and adolescents, as well as during pediatric and teenage preventive exams. Such conversations can help build trust; assess the knowledge, attitudes, and practice of at-risk patients; and allow the physician to anticipate future requests."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Acquittal of Army Doctor Over "Virginity Tests" Triggers Protest in Egypt

Pro-democracy activists in Egypt have fiercely protested an acquittal verdict against an army doctor on a charge of public obscenity.

Egyptian Court Forbids Virginity Tests on Female Detainees

An Egyptian Court has banned virginity tests on female detainees.

Education Chief's Bid to Conduct Virginity Tests of High School Girls Sparks Outrage in Indonesia

The education chief from Indonesia's Prabumulih city has proposed conducting virginity tests for teenage schoolgirls before they enter senior high school, sparking outrage in the country.

Women Protesters Forced To Take Virginity Tests In Egypt

Women arrested by Egyptian military personnel during protests at Cairo's Tahrir Square were subjected to "virginity tests" and other forms of humiliation.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Obesity Could Up Risk of Recurrent Heart Attacks

Allergy Eye Drops - Types & How to Use

Chinese Green Tea
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive