medindia

Endometrial Diseases can Be Mimicked in a Petri Dish

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 3, 2019 at 3:49 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Uterine conditions, specifically ones which afflict endometria such as endometriosis and cancer, can be grown in three-dimensional cell structures from diseased tissue of patients. The biobank can be utilized to uncover the disorders and test drugs.
Endometrial Diseases can Be Mimicked in a Petri Dish
Endometrial Diseases can Be Mimicked in a Petri Dish

Diseases of the endometrium are an important cause of infertility. One example is endometriosis, which is characterized by the growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterine cavity, resulting in chronic abdominal pain and painful sexual intercourse. Up to half of the patients are subfertile or infertile. Treatment usually requires surgery and permanent hormonal therapy, which is incompatible with pregnancy.

Show Full Article


Although endometriosis affects one in ten women worldwide in their fertile years, the illness remains taboo. Public figures like actress Lena Dunham and, recently, fashion designer Alexa Chung, who both have endometriosis, are trying to raise awareness about the disease.

Another important disorder is endometrial cancer, the most common gynecological cancer, with tumors growing in and from the endometrium. We need a better understanding of and more effective treatments for both diseases. But in order to make progress, researchers have to be able to grow and study the endometrium in the lab. In 2017, Professor Hugo Vankelecom and his team at the Department of Development and Regeneration at KU Leuven developed 'organoids' from a healthy endometrium. These three-dimensional cell structures are grown in a petri dish from tissue fragments and cells of clinical biopsies. The organoids accurately replicate the original endometrial tissue.

With this new study, the team has gone even further, developing organoids from a broad spectrum of endometrial diseases, including endometriosis and endometrial cancer. "The organoids form 'avatars,' as it were, of the diseased tissue and can also be used to test the effect of drugs and new drug candidates," senior author Hugo Vankelecom (KU Leuven) explains. "Our study shows that endometrial cancer organoids of different patients are each in a specific way sensitive to chemotherapeutic drugs. Further research will show whether such tests can be of help in the clinical treatment of individual patients. This is an example of what we call personalized medicine."

"We now have a biobank of organoids from endometrium in healthy and diseased conditions. This can help us discover how an aberrantly functioning endometrium causes infertility and then look for treatments. Our new research model offers the potential to understand better and eventually treat uterine diseases such as endometriosis," concludes Vankelecom.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and ...

Endometrial Cancer

Cancer of the Endometrium, or the inner lining of the uterus (womb) is called endometrial cancer.

Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer

Cancers arising from the organs of the female reproductive tract (uterine, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal cancers) are termed gynecologic cancers.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Uterine Polyps

Uterine polyps or Endometrial Polyps are overgrowths that occur from the inner lining of the uterus. The exact cause of uterine polyps is unknown.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Uterine Cancer Uterine Polyps Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Genes Underscore 5 Psychiatric Disorders

FRESH 3D Printing of Human Heart - A Step Closer to Reality

Regular Jogging Exercises can Prevent Weight Gain Even in Those with 'Obesity Genes'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive