End-stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Affected Patients Have Higher Chances of Dying Due To Extreme Heat

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 10, 2019 at 6:43 PM Research News
Extreme heat was associated with a higher risk of same-day hospital admission and same-day death among ESRD patients.
nd-stage renal disease (ESRD) afflicted patients have a higher chance of getting hospitalized or worse face death due to extreme heat. This observational study looked at whether extreme heat is associated with increased risk of hospitalization or death among the vulnerable population of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The study included 7,445 patients with ESRD who underwent long-term hemodialysis treatment at clinics in Boston, Philadelphia, or New York from 2001 to 2012. During that time, 2,953 of the patients died. Researchers used historical weather data to identify extreme heat days and investigated if exposures to such intense heat days increased the risk of hospitalizations and deaths among the patients. Excessive heat was associated with increased risk of same-day hospital admission and same-day death, with the risk of death higher among patients living with congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or diabetes. Risk varied between cities and by race/ethnicity. Limitations of the study include a lack of data to verify indoor conditions for patients and the study didn't account for multiple-day heat waves, which could present a more severe threat for patients with ESRD.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Hemodialysis Therapy Preferred by Lupus Nephritis Patients With End-stage Renal Disease

Most patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) caused by lupus nephritis opt hemodialysis as their initial kidney replacement therapy over peritoneal dialysis and preemptive kidney transplantation.

Changes in Incidence of End-Stage Renal Disease from Lupus Nephritis

Changes in the incidence and outcomes of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in the U.S. between 1995 and 2006 has been documented in a new researc

Anxiety May Affect Health And Care Of Dialysis Patients And Needs Addressing

Anxiety disorders may affect optimal dialysis treatment in end stage renal disease patients, and need prompt attention to avoid further serious consequences.

Alport Syndrome

Hereditary Nephritis, more commonly known as Alport Syndrome, is a genetic condition that is characterized by kidney disease, eye abnormalities and hearing loss.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Hyperkalemia

Hyperkalemia is a high level of potassium in the body. When potassium in the blood is above 5.5 mmol/l, it is called hyperkalemia and can lead to fatal changes in heart rhythm.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

