About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Emphasize to Prioritize Covid-19 Vaccination and Optimize Healthcare for Mentally Ill

by Senthil Kumar on October 12, 2021 at 2:10 AM
Font : A-A+

Emphasize to Prioritize Covid-19 Vaccination and Optimize Healthcare for Mentally Ill

The threshold of death rate amongst those with mental complications in such a short period of COVID-19 pandemic time is a historic international tragedy. Statistical study based on more than 160,000 patients finds that the death rate amongst those with mental complications and intellectual disabilities has dramatically increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even before the pandemic, the death toll in these patients was comparatively higher than the normal populace. However, it is further intensified, as we find from the study, published in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe that between March and June 2020, during the first wave of COVID-19, the death toll in mentally ill surged to the peak.

Advertisement


Deaths from COVID-19 among those with learning disabilities were nine times higher than the general population during the first lockdown period, according to the study, and for those with eating disorders almost five times higher.

For those with personality disorders and those with dementia, deaths from COVID-19 were about four times higher than the general population and more than three times higher in people with schizophrenia.
Advertisement

The research was part-funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) and used the Clinical Record Interactive Search (CRIS) system to analyze anonymized data from clinical e-records of patients from South London.

Senior author Rob Stewart, Professor of Psychiatric Epidemiology & Clinical Informatics at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN), King's College London, said: "These findings and their implications illustrate the importance of being able to learn from the information contained in health records. We have worked with Maudsley's CRIS platform for nearly 15 years now and a key focus has been to highlight inequalities in mortality and general health. Because CRIS information is updated every week, this has allowed us to track the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on mental health services."

"People living with severe mental health conditions and intellectual disabilities should be considered a vulnerable group at risk of COVID-19 mortality, as well as deaths from other causes, throughout the pandemic. We suggest a need to prioritize vaccination and optimize physical health care and suicide risk reduction, before, during, and after peaks of COVID-19 infection in people living with mental health conditions."

Deaths among people with mental illnesses and intellectual disabilities decreased from July to September 2020 as COVID-19 instances decreased and lockdowns were lifted, but they remained twice as high as the general population, which was close to the numbers before the pandemic.

Within the sample, similar death trends were identified across minority ethnic groups, with South Asian and Black Caribbean adults with severe mental health disorders and intellectual disabilities 2.5 times more likely to die during the pandemic than in the year preceding the pandemic.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Scent Test Helps Screening Pancreatic Cancer Patients Earlie...
Urge to Treat Anxiety in Patients Post COVID-19 Using Geneti... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Arthritis Day 2021:
World Arthritis Day 2021: "Don't Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work"
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts 

Recommended Reading
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social ......
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are ....
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India
A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a cr...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions
The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitio...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precaut...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close