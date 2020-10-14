by Iswarya on  October 14, 2020 at 12:56 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Empathy can Prevent Spread of COVID-19
Empathy for vulnerable population in risk groups motivates people to use face masks and keep social distance, so that they help to prevent the COVID-19 from the spread, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Psychological Science.

"We note that empathy for the most vulnerable is an essential factor and that it can be used actively to fight the pandemic. I think that policymakers can utilize our new knowledge in their attempts to get more people to follow the guidelines and eventually save lives," states Stefan Pfattheicher, the lead author of the study.

The researchers initially tested the link between participants' empathy and their attitude to social distancing. They examined this in two questionnaire-based studies in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany.


For example, on a scale from one to five, participants were questioned how concerned they are of those who are most vulnerable to the COVID-19. Subsequently, they were questioned about the extent to which they themselves avoid social contact due to the COVID-19. The connection is clear. The higher the empathy degree, the greater the focus on decreasing social contact.

Equally importantly, the study reveals that it is possible to induce empathy among people and thereby also make more people responsible for keeping social distance and wear face masks.

"Our clear recommendation is that policymakers include this knowledge using empathy in their communication initiatives," states Michael Bang Petersen, the co-author of the scientific article.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Facts from Autopsy Reports of COVID-19 Patients
Autopsies onCOVID-19 patients reveals a lot of information on the virus. There have been no reports of COVID-19 transmission between a corpse and a pathologist.
READ MORE
Coronavirus: Mother-to-Child Vertical Transmission Routes Identified
Vertical transmission routes of coronavirus from mother to newborn have been identified and defined with more clarity. The transmission happens when the mother is pregnant with the baby, soon after delivery or by superficial exposure to coronavirus.
READ MORE
Latest Study Shows How Indians are Practicing Social Distancing to Fight the Coronavirus
India is under strict lockdown and over 50,000 coronavirus cases are in the country. The entire nation has been cautiously quarantining themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing remains the most effective tool against the ...
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake