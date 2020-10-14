Empathy can Prevent Spread of COVID-19

The researchers initially tested the link between participants' empathy and their attitude to social distancing. They examined this in two questionnaire-based studies in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany.
‘The more empathetic people are, the more likely they will maintain social distance and use face masks to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
’
For example, on a scale from one to five, participants were questioned how concerned they are of those who are most vulnerable to the COVID-19. Subsequently, they were questioned about the extent to which they themselves avoid social contact due to the COVID-19. The connection is clear. The higher the empathy degree, the greater the focus on decreasing social contact.
Equally importantly, the study reveals that it is possible to induce empathy among people and thereby also make more people responsible for keeping social distance and wear face masks.
"Our clear recommendation is that policymakers include this knowledge using empathy in their communication initiatives," states Michael Bang Petersen, the co-author of the scientific article.
Source: Medindia