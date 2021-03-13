Emotionally Intelligent Individuals Can Identify Fake News

Findings revealed that individuals with high scores on EQ tests identified the types of news correctly. A similar correlation was also found between correct identification and educational attainment.Dr. Tony Anderson, partner in the research, said,he adds.Anderson states that prior research has shown that people can be trained to enhance their EQ levels.People who believed that the fabricated stories were real made comments like - "I have personal experience of this"; "The graph shows it all"; "My kids are in this position, so I completely get this"; and "The commenter on the post has the same thoughts as me."On the other hand, those who correctly identified fictitious stories made comments like - "There is emotive/condescending language in the blurb"; "Fear-mongering article with no data"; "The source is not an official scientific or governmental source," and "Comes across as more of a rant."Source: Medindia