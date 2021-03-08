Emerging Dangerous COVID-19 Variants

‘The spike in COVID-19 cases worldwide may lead to dangerous coronavirus variants.’

Even in countries where vaccination has reduced the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, high case numbers and large numbers of unvaccinated individuals act as intermediate host, in which new variants can emerge.Antigenic drift refers to the continual random mutations in a virus's genome that changes the proteins on the virus particle's surface.Every change in this protein has the potential to interfere with the immune system's ability to recognize and disrupt the virus, which will reduce the protection provided by a past infection or vaccination.Although vaccines have reduced the COVID-19 mortality rate in some countries, many vulnerable people are at high risk of severe disease or even death if they contract the disease.To slow down the rate of virus evolution, they recommend control measures such as the mandatory wearing of face masks in indoor public places until most of the population receive a vaccine.Relaxing these measures now will be letting our guard down in the middle of the battle, and it would place us at a significant disadvantage in the arms race with the virus.Source: Medindia