by Dr Jayashree on  August 3, 2021 at 9:37 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Emerging Dangerous COVID-19 Variants
Relaxing pandemic control measures while the majority of global population remains unvaccinated risks the evolution of more transmissible and virulent COVID-19 variants.

These variants may be more dangerous for children and certain vulnerable groups, such as transplant patients with compromised immune systems. They may also escape the protection afforded by existing vaccines.

Biologists at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom have warned about evolutionary arms race with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in the journal Virulence.


Even in countries where vaccination has reduced the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, high case numbers and large numbers of unvaccinated individuals act as intermediate host, in which new variants can emerge.

Relaxing COVID-19 restrictions can allow the virus population to expand, which enhances its adaptive evolutionary potential and increases the risk of vaccine resistant strains emerging by a process known as antigenic drift.

Antigenic drift refers to the continual random mutations in a virus's genome that changes the proteins on the virus particle's surface.

Every change in this protein has the potential to interfere with the immune system's ability to recognize and disrupt the virus, which will reduce the protection provided by a past infection or vaccination.

The authors also point out that during the course of the pandemic, a succession of more transmissible variants have become the dominant strains within populations.

Although vaccines have reduced the COVID-19 mortality rate in some countries, many vulnerable people are at high risk of severe disease or even death if they contract the disease.

To slow down the rate of virus evolution, they recommend control measures such as the mandatory wearing of face masks in indoor public places until most of the population receive a vaccine.

Relaxing these measures now will be letting our guard down in the middle of the battle, and it would place us at a significant disadvantage in the arms race with the virus.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Covaxin Shows High Efficacy Against Delta Plus Variant
Covaxin proves effective against the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 with an overall efficacy of 77.8% against symptomatic infection in July.
READ MORE
Another Respiratory Virus Adds an Escalating Danger Zone in the US
Cases of a respiratory virus known as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV are on the rise in the US along with the existing surge of Delta variant cases among children.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeCOVID in Children