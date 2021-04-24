Emergency Use Approved for Virafin Against COVID-19

The drug has also shown efficacy against other viral infections, it added. It will be available on the prescription of a medical specialist for use in hospital/institutional setup."The fact that we are able to offer a therapy which significantly reduces viral load when given early on can help in better disease management.It comes at a much-needed time for patients and we will continue to provide them access to critical therapies in this battle against COVID-19," Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, said in a statement.In its Phase 3 clinical trials, the therapy showed better clinical improvement in the patients suffering from COVID-19.Earlier the Phase 2 clinical trials study established the early safety, efficacy and tolerability of Virafin and indicated that Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b had significant statistical clinical impact on the patient suffering from moderate COVID-19 disease by reducing their viral load helping in better disease management such as reduced duration of oxygen support.Source: IANS