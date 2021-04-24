by Angela Mohan on  April 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM Coronavirus News
Emergency Use Approved for Virafin Against COVID-19
Virafin received emergency use approval for treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults.

The single dose subcutaneous regimen of the anti-viral drug reduced the need for supplemental oxygen, indicating that it was able to control respiratory distress and failure -- one of the major challenges in treating COVID-19, according to results of a multicentric trial conducted in 20-25 centres across India.

About 91.15 per cent of patients treated with the drug were RT-PCR negative by day seven, the company said in a statement.


The drug has also shown efficacy against other viral infections, it added. It will be available on the prescription of a medical specialist for use in hospital/institutional setup.

"The fact that we are able to offer a therapy which significantly reduces viral load when given early on can help in better disease management.

It comes at a much-needed time for patients and we will continue to provide them access to critical therapies in this battle against COVID-19," Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, said in a statement.

In its Phase 3 clinical trials, the therapy showed better clinical improvement in the patients suffering from COVID-19.

Earlier the Phase 2 clinical trials study established the early safety, efficacy and tolerability of Virafin and indicated that Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b had significant statistical clinical impact on the patient suffering from moderate COVID-19 disease by reducing their viral load helping in better disease management such as reduced duration of oxygen support.



Source: IANS

