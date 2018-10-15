Central Pollution Control Board said that an emergency action plan would be executed to combat air pollution at the national capital Delhi which has already begun to show a trend towards the poor category.

Emergency Pollution Plan Begins in Delhi as Air Quality Worsens

‘Though the air quality index (AQI) hasnt reached very poor or severe levels yet, Delhis air quality has started dipping.’

Severe actions are implemented based on the air quality of the city under the emergency plan called Member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), Sunita Narain said that measures listed under Grap to fight 'very poor' and 'severe' categories of air pollution would be rolled out from 15th October which will continue till March 2019. If the quality of air falls to severe plus emergency category, then measures like preventing entry of trucks into Delhi (except important commodities), stopping construction activities and appointment of a task force to decide on any further steps, including shutting of schools, are executed. Currently, the air quality is in the poor category, but experts have predicted that it would reach the 'very poor' category in the next few days. On Sunday, the AQI was 204. Usually, the air quality breaches the 'severe' zone when the AQI reading rises to five times above the safe limit. Authorities say that Delhi is better equipped this year to combat pollution because a series of measures have already been taken. One of the most significant steps is installing the early warning system that can predict air quality levels two days in advance.