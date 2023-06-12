Emergency in Texas: 8 Hospitalized Following Chemical Exposure

In the state of Texas in the United States, eight individuals have been hospitalized following exposure to chemicals at a facility, stated sources.



A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the city of La Porte following reports of a chemical emergency at the Altivia Chemicals' plant, Xinhua news agency reported.

Altivia Phosgene Leak

However, the police warned that Altivia had a possible phosgene leak and Harris County Pollution Control was monitoring the air quality, the Houston Chronicle reported. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, phosgene gas -- which is colorless and can smell like musty hay -- can be fatal in high enough concentrations. Altivia is the largest producer of the highly toxic gas and its derivatives on the continent, according to local media.