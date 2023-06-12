Emergency in Texas: 8 Hospitalized Following Chemical Exposure

In the state of Texas in the United States, eight individuals have been hospitalized following exposure to chemicals at a facility, stated sources.
A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the city of La Porte following reports of a chemical emergency at the Altivia Chemicals' plant, Xinhua news agency reported.
Altivia Phosgene LeakHowever, the police warned that Altivia had a possible phosgene leak and Harris County Pollution Control was monitoring the air quality, the Houston Chronicle reported. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, phosgene gas -- which is colorless and can smell like musty hay -- can be fatal in high enough concentrations. Altivia is the largest producer of the highly toxic gas and its derivatives on the continent, according to local media.
The city's Office of Emergency Management reported no detectable amounts of hazardous products near or downwind of the Altivia facility. According to the office of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, their conditions of the eight people in hospital have stabilized.
