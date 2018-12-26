medindia
Emergency Admissions of Respiratory Diseases Rise at AIIMS with Poor Air Quality

December 26, 2018
As Delhi battles 'severe' air quality, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) reported a raise in the number of patients visiting the hospital with respiratory and cardiac diseases.
"Whenever Delhi's air quality deteriorates, we see a rise in the number of patients visiting OPDs or cases of emergency admission with respiratory or cardiac related problems. At AIIMS, we have observed that there is about 15 to 20 percent rise in such cases," Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, said.

Dr. Guleria added that mainly children, elderly citizens and patients with cardiac problems suffer the most when air quality is poor.

To assess the impact of air pollution, the country's top medical institute has undertaken a study, along with five other state-based hospitals.

The findings of the study will be published in March 2019.

"The study has been undertaken to understand the correlation between poor air quality and children and elderly who are admitted throughout the year with cardiac and respiratory problems.

"The initial interim analysis has established a link between these two factors. However, a clearer picture will be out in March 2019," Dr. Guleria noted.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index value in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday was at 408 with major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 266 and 405, respectively, on an average.

Source: IANS

