Eluru-like Mysterious Illness Cases Emerge in Andhra Pradesh’s Village
Pulla village in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru in West Godavari district has seen 24 new cases of convulsions till 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, bringing back memories of December's mysterious illness.

Pulla is 30 km north east of Eluru town where the mysterious illness cases are being reported from Monday.

"Total cases reported so far, 24, active cases, three," said an official.


Out of the active cases, two are currently admitted in Pulla primary health centre while one more case has been referred to the district hospital in Eluru.

As many as 21 people have been discharged.

According to officials, 15 beds have been made ready at Pulla PHC, 30 in Bhimadole and 50 in Eluru to admit future cases.

The affected patients exhibited symptoms similar to the Eluru cases such as fainting, frothing, convulsions, vomiting and others.



