Elevated Adverse Mental Health Conditions are Linked to COVID-19

Social isolation and financial worries are two unfortunate realities causing great anxiety for several people during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also may increase the risk of death by suicide.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducted a study on substance use, mental health, and suicidal ideation in U.S. adults. The results revealed elevated adverse mental health conditions linked to COVID-19.

‘Helping to prevent suicide begins with an understanding of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health.’





"Around 90 percent of people who die by suicide have either a diagnosed or diagnosable mental health disorder," stated Dr. Ahmad Hameed, a psychiatrist.



Suicide is preventable, and people considering suicide want help. "Individuals who survived a serious suicide attempt a majority of the time, report that they were relieved that they are alive and that someone was there to understand them," Hameed stated.



People who identify warning signs can assist people at risk for suicide by following these four steps:



Ask if they are fighting with their emotions or contemplating suicide.

Listen to their problems without judgment.

Validate their emotions.

Help. Guide them to the right expert resources.



Thirty-one percent of respondents reported anxiety or depression symptoms, and 11 percent reported having considered suicide seriously in the 30 days prior to the study.