Electrical Stimulation Helps Reduce Swallowing Problems

In people with neurological problems, namely stroke, and head injury, electrical stimulation was found to reduce the swallowing problems, also known as neurogenic dysphagia. The findings of the study are published in EClinicalMedicine.



There are few effective treatments, and many patients develop pneumonia leading to an extended hospital stay and eventually death.

‘People with neurological conditions, such as stroke and head injury, often have problems with swallowing food and drinking safely, which is called neurogenic dysphagia. ’





255 patients from 14 different centers in Austria, Germany, and the UK, with five different neurological conditions, were recruited for the observational study.



Once-daily for three days, the electrical stimulation was administered and the outcome was measured on the severity of the dysphagia at three months.



The findings showed that most people's swallowing problems improved, allowing feeding tubes to be removed and for patients to be discharged from the hospital.



The treatment catheters were easy to insert into the back of the throat, and no serious complications were reported.



Professor Philip Bath from the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham, and co-lead investigator on the study, said: "PHADER is the largest-ever study of electrical stimulation, and our findings show that most people's swallowing problems improved after receiving the treatment, which is a potential game changer for patients with severe swallowing problems who previously were at risk of complications including pneumonia. It will also mean quicker discharge from hospital for these patients."



Professor Shaheen Hamdy from The University of Manchester and co-lead Investigator said: "This study shows conclusively that electrical stimulation of the throats of these patients can help improve their ability to swallow safely and that is tremendously exciting. We clearly show the device is easy to use, safe and most critically, impacts on swallowing recovery in a range of disorders, which could make a major difference to patients' quality of life. We feel this constitutes a new avenue for treatment in this sometimes life-threatening condition and are looking forward to seeing this technology go from strength to strength".



PHADER, the largest-ever study, was conducted to test whether electrical stimulation of the back of the throat (pharynx), using a treatment catheter, would improve swallowing in people with a recent stroke or head injury, or who had been in an intensive care unit and needed ventilation.