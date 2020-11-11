by Colleen Fleiss on  November 11, 2020 at 6:49 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Electrical Stimulation Helps Reduce Swallowing Problems
In people with neurological problems, namely stroke, and head injury, electrical stimulation was found to reduce the swallowing problems, also known as neurogenic dysphagia. The findings of the study are published in EClinicalMedicine.

There are few effective treatments, and many patients develop pneumonia leading to an extended hospital stay and eventually death.

PHADER, the largest-ever study, was conducted to test whether electrical stimulation of the back of the throat (pharynx), using a treatment catheter, would improve swallowing in people with a recent stroke or head injury, or who had been in an intensive care unit and needed ventilation.


The study was a collaborative project between experts at the Universities of Nottingham and Manchester and the University of Münster in Germany, and was funded by Phagenesis - a company dedicated to the treatment of dysphagia.

255 patients from 14 different centers in Austria, Germany, and the UK, with five different neurological conditions, were recruited for the observational study.

Once-daily for three days, the electrical stimulation was administered and the outcome was measured on the severity of the dysphagia at three months.

The findings showed that most people's swallowing problems improved, allowing feeding tubes to be removed and for patients to be discharged from the hospital.

The treatment catheters were easy to insert into the back of the throat, and no serious complications were reported.

Professor Philip Bath from the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham, and co-lead investigator on the study, said: "PHADER is the largest-ever study of electrical stimulation, and our findings show that most people's swallowing problems improved after receiving the treatment, which is a potential game changer for patients with severe swallowing problems who previously were at risk of complications including pneumonia. It will also mean quicker discharge from hospital for these patients."

Professor Shaheen Hamdy from The University of Manchester and co-lead Investigator said: "This study shows conclusively that electrical stimulation of the throats of these patients can help improve their ability to swallow safely and that is tremendously exciting. We clearly show the device is easy to use, safe and most critically, impacts on swallowing recovery in a range of disorders, which could make a major difference to patients' quality of life. We feel this constitutes a new avenue for treatment in this sometimes life-threatening condition and are looking forward to seeing this technology go from strength to strength".

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Difficulty Swallowing Symptom Evaluation
Difficulty with swallowing or dysphagia is a problem, which if left untreated, could cause malnutrition and seriously affect the patient. Treatment of dysphagia depends on the underlying cause.
READ MORE
Study Details New Way to Identify Patients at Risk of Dysphagia After Head and Neck Cancer Treatment
Dr Hanna Rahbek Mortensen and colleagues at hospitals and institutes in Denmark presented results from a large prospective trial, the DAHANCA 6 & 7 study
READ MORE
Length of Hospital Stay and Mortality Risk Increased by Dysphagia
Hospitalized patients with dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing, averaged a 40 percent longer hospital stay than patients without the condition
READ MORE
New Wearable Device Helps Millions With Swallowing Problems
Wearable monitoring device to make treatments easier and more affordable for the millions of people with swallowing disorders is about to be released into the market.
READ MORE
Introduction To Physiotherapy
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy
READ MORE
Tongue Abnormalities
Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.
READ MORE
Types of Physiotherapy
Physiotherapy is a branch of healthcare science, that mainly concentrates on the physical aspects of an individual's healthcare, by treating their physical ailments.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Tongue AbnormalitiesIntroduction To PhysiotherapyTypes of Physiotherapy