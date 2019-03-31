medindia
Electric 'Tuk-Tuk Starts Out In Srilanka

by Rishika Gupta on  March 31, 2019 at 1:13 PM Environmental Health
Sri Lankan Government has launched the first ever electric 'tuk-tuk' as an alternate means of transport. 'Tuk-tuk' is three-wheeler, a popular mode of public transport in Srilanka.
Sri Lanka has launched the first ever electric three-wheeler, a popular mode of public transport, keeping in line with the government's vision of creating a greener, healthier environment, media reports said here Thursday.

Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrama, who launched the electric three-wheeler in the country on Wednesday, said the government aimed to go electric in the near future and welcomed such investments, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sri Lanka last year pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10 percent in the transport sector by 2020.

The number of three-wheelers in Sri Lanka has increased eight-fold since 2000 and fuel consumption per person has increased from 90 liters to 150.

Sri Lanka's excise tax is now structured in a way that diesel and petrol vehicles are taxed at a higher rate, making hybrids and electric vehicles more attractive.

Source: IANS

