Elderly Should Not Go to Hospital for a Check-up During COVID-19 Pandemic
Government has advised the elderly population to not go for routine checkups to hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Do not go to the hospital for a routine checkup or follow up. As far as possible make teleconsultation with your healthcare provider," says the government advisory.

It has also advised the elderly to postpone elective surgeries like cataract surgery or total knee replacement.


Globally, Covid-19 has impacted several lives and is steadily increasing its reach. While Indian Government has taken stringent actions to contain the spread of Covid-19, including nation-wide lockdown, it is also critical for to follow the protocols and take necessary measures and precautions to break the chain of transmission of the disease.

The government has noted that elderly people are at a higher risk of Covid-19 infection due to multiple associated co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Also, course of disease tends to be more severe in case of elderlies resulting in higher mortality.

Among the Do''s prescribed for the elderly is to ensure proper nutrition through home-cooked fresh hot meals, hydrate frequently and take fresh juices to boost immunity.

The advisory includes exercise and meditation and taking daily prescribed medicines regularly. Elders have also been advised to talk to family members, relatives, friends via call or video conferencing and take help from family members if needed.

The advisory includes cleaning the frequently touched surfaces with disinfectant regularly. "Monitor your health. If you develop fever, cough, and/or breathing difficulty, immediately contact the nearest health care facility and follow the medical advice rendered," the advisory adds.

