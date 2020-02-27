medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Organ Donation News

Elderly Patients also Benefit from Kidney Transplantation: Study

by Iswarya on  February 27, 2020 at 2:32 PM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patients older than 75 years who received a kidney from a similarly aged donor remain dialysis-free for the rest of their lives, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nephrology Dialysis and Transplantation.
Elderly Patients also Benefit from Kidney Transplantation: Study
Elderly Patients also Benefit from Kidney Transplantation: Study

People in industrialized counties are getting older and are very often in good health as a result of good nutrition, a healthier lifestyle, and a higher level of education. More people nowadays know how to keep fit and prevent diseases.

Show Full Article


Screening programs have increased the survival rates of many illnesses such as cancer, national vaccination programs have completely eradicated many diseases, and better safety standards such as traffic regulation, risk management, and safe work procedures have helped to reduce the number of accidents.

In a nutshell, people are getting older and healthier, but the prevention of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is lagging behind, with the number of patients on the rise. In 2016, 121 pmp started renal replacement; in 2017, this number rose to 127 pmp - according to figures released by the ERA-EDTA Renal Registry [2]. Most patients are elderly people because the risk of chronic kidney disease increases with age. The mean age of patients starting RRT was 63.4 years.

The best available treatment of end-stage renal disease is kidney transplantation. "We know that patients benefit immensely from this treatment, survival, and quality of life are significantly better compared to dialysis patients," explains Professor Ron Gansevoort, Press Officer of the ERA-EDTA. This can be easily explained: After successful kidney transplantation, the detoxification function can return almost completely to normal, and there is no accumulation of toxins and water in the body, as in dialysis patients between dialysis treatments. Furthermore, patients are not dependent on the blood washing procedure (usually three times a week for 4 hours), which greatly impacts "normal life."

However, due to the scarcity of donor organs, which is dramatic in many European countries, it is not possible for large numbers of people to receive transplants. When it comes to elderly patients, this scarcity produces a moral dilemma. Would it be correct to implant an organ into an elderly patient when a younger patient is also waiting for an organ and has a much longer life span ahead of him/her? One solution is the "old-to-old" donation, in which elderly patients receive the organs of deceased elderly patients. This raises the questions as to whether this kind of transplantation was "worth" being done, e.g., whether the old organs would work properly and whether the transplanted patient would derive a significant benefit.

These questions have now been answered by a new study published in NDT [1]. One hundred thirty-eight recipients (?75 years) who received kidney transplants from similarly aged deceased persons between 2002 and 2015 were analyzed. One- and five-year patient survival was 82.1% and 60.1%, respectively, whereas the corresponding rates for death-censored graft survival were 95.6% and 93.1%, respectively.

"This study showed that elderly patients do indeed benefit from kidney transplantation, even when the donor organ is also old. Graft survival was found to be excellent, with nearly all patients remaining dialysis-free for the rest of their lives. In that light, we may have to reconsider our recommendation. We always thought that transplantation should generally not be offered to the very elderly (>75 years) because of the perioperative risks. The present study suggests otherwise. Larger studies that also take the quality of life, number of hospital admissions, and duration of hospital stays into account are also needed, however", concludes Professor Gansevoort.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation

Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are matched to recipients so that compatible transplants can be performed.

Kidney Transplantation is Associated With Better Survival

Kidney transplantation may prolong the survival of not only patients who have recently initiated dialysis, but also for patients on long-term dialysis.

Children's Access to Kidney Transplantation Affected by Racial Disparities

The risk of death in black children compared to white children with kidney failure was higher over the last two decades.

Regional and Racial Disparities in Access to Kidney Transplantation in America?

Researchers find that there is substantial geographic variation in access to kidney transplantation, with a disproportionate lack of access in the Southeast U.S.

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Urinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyDiseases Related to Old AgeKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractRenal Tubular AcidosisKidney Biopsy
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Walnuts can Improve Health and Longevity in Women

Cellulitis

Ping Pong can Benefit People with Parkinson's
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive