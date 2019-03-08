Elderly Critically Ill Patients Vaccinated for Flu at Less Risk of Dying

The study covers almost 90,000 surviving intensive care patients above the age of 65 during an eleven year period in Denmark. Only a few of them were admitted directly due to influenza. However, regardless of the cause of the admission, for those who were vaccinated the risk of suffering a stroke - which is the collective name for bleeding and blood clots in the brain - was 16 per cent lower. This group also has an eight per cent lower risk of dying during the first year following their hospitalisation.," says Christian Fynbo Christiansen, clinical associate professor at Aarhus University Hospital and consultant at Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark.Today, less than forty per cent of elderly Europeans say yes to the vaccination.," says Christian Fynbo Christiansen.This is the first time that researchers have looked into the effect of the vaccine specifically on elderly critically ill patients. Other researchers have previously shown that the influenza vaccine lessens the risk of bacterial infections and heart attacks. However, the study shows that this is not the case for the elderly intensive care patients.," says Christian Fynbo Christiansen.The study is a register-based cohort study that covers 89,818 patients who have survived hospitalisation in intensive care departments in Denmark during the period 2005-2015. Patients have been identified in the Danish Intensive Database along with associated information from other health registers.Source: Eurekalert