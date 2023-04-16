Elderly Asked to Wear Masks as COVID-19 Surges in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has warned the senior population and those with co-illnesses to wear masks when moving around crowded places.



In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu recorded 493 fresh cases. With this, the total number of active cases in the state has reached 2876 cases. Among the active COVID-19 cases reported, 137 were admitted to hospitals, two were in intensive care units (ICUs) while 51 were administered oxygen therapy.

COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

The daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the state is 8.6. Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari reported 12 and 11 TPR respectively while Chennai reported 10.