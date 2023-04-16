About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Elderly Asked to Wear Masks as COVID-19 Surges in Tamil Nadu

by Colleen Fleiss on April 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM
Font : A-A+

Elderly Asked to Wear Masks as COVID-19 Surges in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has warned the senior population and those with co-illnesses to wear masks when moving around crowded places.

In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu recorded 493 fresh cases. With this, the total number of active cases in the state has reached 2876 cases. Among the active COVID-19 cases reported, 137 were admitted to hospitals, two were in intensive care units (ICUs) while 51 were administered oxygen therapy.

COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

The daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the state is 8.6. Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari reported 12 and 11 TPR respectively while Chennai reported 10.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
Advertisement


Except for Ramanathapuram, Kallakurichi, Tenkasi and Villupuram, all other districts recorded fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu.

The TN health department has however said that there were no reasons to panic as the state has not witnessed any large rapidly rising clusters as was witnessed during the first three phases of COVID-19.

Source: IANS
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Advertisement

Active Lifestyle May Reduce Long-COVID-19 Symptoms

Active Lifestyle May Reduce Long-COVID-19 Symptoms


People who lead an active lifestyle have less severe long-COVID-19 symptoms, including fatigue, compared to those who are sedentary.
Advertisement
A Ray of Hope in COVID-19 Treatment

A Ray of Hope in COVID-19 Treatment


Mpro inhibitors can be used to create medicines that aid in the treatment of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and ...
Diseases Related to Old Age

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being can help ...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with ...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

Latest Coronavirus News

Unpacking the Science: How COVID-19 Vaccines Affect Women's Health?

Unpacking the Science: How COVID-19 Vaccines Affect Women's Health?

Women may experience temporary changes in menstrual cycle post-COVID-19 vaccination, suggests new research.
27 COVID-19 Deaths Reported in 24 Hrs in India

27 COVID-19 Deaths Reported in 24 Hrs in India

COVID-19 caseload comprises only 0.12 percent of the total coronavirus infections, stated study.
Steroids and Oxygen Support Strategies for Hypoxic COVID-19 Patients

Steroids and Oxygen Support Strategies for Hypoxic COVID-19 Patients

High-dose steroids or different oxygenation strategies did not significantly change the mortality of patients with COVID-19 and acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF).
Did COVID-19 Cause a Spike in Cancer Deaths During the First Year of Pandemic?

Did COVID-19 Cause a Spike in Cancer Deaths During the First Year of Pandemic?

More people with cancer died from COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic. Stay at home orders and lockdown delayed cancer screening and treatment among many cancer patients
Immune System Responds Strongly To COVID-19 Infection During Pregnancy

Immune System Responds Strongly To COVID-19 Infection During Pregnancy

A new study provides a comprehensive map to our knowledge of immunological responses in pregnant women during acute and convalescent phases of COVID-19 infection.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Elderly Asked to Wear Masks as COVID-19 Surges in Tamil Nadu Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests