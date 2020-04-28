Elderly are Suffered the Most During Covid-19 Lock Down

For the survey, 5000 older persons across the country were interacted over phone by Agewell volunteers in order to assess the impact of current lock down
situation on their life.
‘Create awareness about the senior care sector and frame policies for
faster development of the senior care industry.’
According to survey findings, 70% elderly were either already facing
health complications or fearing to develop some medical complications due
to current Covid-19 lock down restrictions. Other salient findings of the
survey are as under;
Approx. 55% elderly respondents asserted that current lock down situation
is affecting their health condition adversely. 75% of such elderly
patients said that they missed the Healing Touch of their doctor, as they
could not visit them personally. 43% of such elderly patients were
undergoing regular pathological check-ups, and they have to avoid these
check-ups all of a sudden.
25% elderly said that the lock down has not affected their current health
condition so far and approx.
5% elderly said that their health condition
is improving due to clean environment resulting from lock down rules.
According to elderly, access to regular medicines / physiotherapy was most
critical health challenge being faced by them, as 44% respondents termed
this as most critical health challenge before them.
Anxiety, sleeplessness, lack of appetite and lack of physical activity was
termed most critical health challenge according to 34% respondents.
During the survey, more than a half (approx. 54%) elderly admitted that
their social life has been disturbed due to Corona virus lock down. Among
these elderly, 71% claimed that they are fearful of meeting anyone or to
interact with anyone nowadays.
During the survey, while interacting with older persons, volunteers
observed that majority of older persons look depressed due to this new
phenomenon. They expressed sense of apprehension, resentment, anxiety and
even anger while talking over phone.
During the survey, it was found that 54% elderly respondents were staying
with their younger family members (children / grand-children / other
family members etc.) while 33% were living with their respective spouse
and 13% respondents were living all alone during lock down period.
45% of respondents, who were staying at home with their children /
grandchildren and other family members, admitted that lock down has helped
in bridging the gap between generations.
However, 55% do not agree with
the view that life during lock down period has helped in bridging the
inter-generational gaps.
During the lock down period, 52% elderly respondents claimed that their
interpersonal relationship with family members particularly their own
children has further deteriorated due to hardly any communication,
conflict of personal ego, interests and attitude.
According to 23% respondents, popularity of modern information technology
gadgets is the most responsible factor for their disturbed interpersonal
relationships because most of the younger people are busy with their cell
phones or computers.
31% claimed that financial dependence of elders on family members is the
primary reason for bitter relationship.
20% elderly claimed that they have no / less space for themselves due to
24-hr home stay of other members, which is their primary concern and
affecting their relationship.
15% elderly reportedly admitted that neglect of their special needs in old
age is most responsible factor.
11% respondents said that they are highly dissatisfied due to selfish
attitude of younger family members.
Interestingly, 59% of elderly, staying with their other family members,
claimed that they still feel psychological loneliness / isolation even
amid their family members. Primary reasons for this situation were -
neglect by younger family members, unsympathetic relationship,
discriminatory behavior against elderly, rising frustration levels, etc.
65% elderly complained that due to lock down situation they have lost
their independence, self-esteem and even dignity to some extent, as they
have to depend upon others for their basic needs.
For 38% elderly, their unfulfilled expectations are now dominating their
relationships.
Almost every second elderly person (51% respondents), claimed that their
human rights are at stake during lock down period, as they are being
mistreated / harassed (mentally or physically) / shouted at / misbehaved
with / threatened / tortured / neglected / isolated / marginalized.
Speaking on the occasion, Himanshu Rath, Founder Chairman of Agewell
Foundation said, "Due to the current Covid-19 lock down, most of the older
persons are struggling and facing a peculiar situation in their life.
Elderly are finding themselves at the receiving end, those who are living
alone have practical problems and those who are living with families, have
psychological issues.
Under current tension of Corona virus, elderly are
getting depressed due to lack of assured medical & financial support,
social interaction and lack of independence / self-respect / dignity."
Rath further added, " Government should extend a helping hand to old
people by announcing certain packages, exclusively for Old People."
Launch a Helpline for Older Persons
Announce benefits for older persons like guaranteed subsidy / loans.
Announce GST waiver for businesses focused on senior citizen - food,
accommodation, care and medical needs.
Provide subsidy or loans and support for Assisted Living or senior care
Homes.
Set up care facilities or homes specifically for elderly COVID-19 patients.
Release the 2nd tranche of Rs. 6000 assistance under Kisan Samman Nidhi.
Raise awareness among the illiterate urban and rural elderly and undertake
special efforts to explain & demonstrate safety measures against Covid19.
Set up special PDS distribution points for elderly.
Create a uniform set of guidelines that can be implemented across the
sector that will leverage home healthcare workers for monitoring of
elderly.
Source: Eurekalert