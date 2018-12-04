medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Eighty Two People in Indonesia Die from Homemade Adulterated Alcohol

by Sushma Rao on  April 12, 2018 at 12:28 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eighty two people have died after consuming homemade adulterated alcohol on Java island. Seven suspects have been arrested in relation to the case, confirmed Indonesian authorities.
Eighty Two People in Indonesia Die from Homemade Adulterated Alcohol
Eighty Two People in Indonesia Die from Homemade Adulterated Alcohol

Deputy Chief of National Police Muhammad Syafruddin said in a Jakarta press conference that 51 people died in West Java province since Friday when the affected were taken to hospitals, Efe news reported.

The other 31 dead were from the metropolitan area of the provincial capital Bandung, according to Jakarta police spokesperson Argo Yuwono.

The hospital at Cicalengka city, located 25 km to the east of Bandung, attended to most casualties -- 147 patients -- since Friday. Of these, 31 died, according to hospital records accessed by the news agency.

On Wednesday, the Cicalengka hospital was attending to around 37 people after discharging 110.

At the press conference, the police presented six suspects of the seven arrested in Jakarta for selling adulterated alcohol, which according to laboratory analysis, contained methanol.

Methanol is a colourless, inflammable and toxic chemical compound used as an anti-freeze, a solvent and as fuel.

The sale of alcohol in Indonesia, a country where Muslims account for 88 per cent of its 260 million residents, is regulated and subject to high taxation.

Nahdlatul Ulama, the country's largest Muslim organization and of a moderate nature, in 2017 opposed a ban on alcohol sought by the most conservative section on grounds of the dangers of consuming adulterated alcohol.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Parental Provision of Alcohol may Not Cut Risky Drinking

Parental Provision of Alcohol may Not Cut Risky Drinking

There are no benefits or protective effects associated with giving teenagers alcohol when compared with teenagers who were not given alcohol.

Alcohol Alters Expression of Genes That Regulate Cholesterol

Alcohol Alters Expression of Genes That Regulate Cholesterol

Regulation of the PCSK9 gene is found to be the factor behind cholesterol levels and cardiovascular disease when it comes to alcohol use.

Quiz on Alcohol

Quiz on Alcohol

Alcohol consumption for recreation and relaxation has become a universal culture. But do you think you know enough about this drink - Take this quiz and find ...

Types of Alcohol

Types of Alcohol

Information about the different types of alcoholic beverages, its production and tips on serving alcohol.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Alcoholism

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Death Facts Pancreatitis Alcohol Addiction and Women Drug Detox 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cold Intolerance

Cold Intolerance

Cold intolerance causes pain and discomfort to people even in mildly cold, chilly temperatures. ...

 11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal atresia is a congenital condition where a segment of the intestine has failed to develop ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...