Eggoz Eggs Contain Plastic? Brand Clarifies After Customer`s Video

Viral video alleged plastic strands in boiled eggs, but food safety authority clarified artificial eggs are a myth and storage changes can affect yolk texture.
Boiled eggs showing noodle-like strands triggered plastic egg fears, but food safety authorities confirmed such eggs cannot exist and variations are natural (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Zepto Customer Claims To Find 'Plastic' Inside Eggs, FSSAI Says Impossible
Go to source). In a startling video circulating online, a woman who purchased packaged eggs sold by Eggoz from Zepto alleged that they contained plastic-like strands instead of yolk. Soon after the claims gained attention, the brand responded by referring to guidelines issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and released an official clarification.
Earlier in the week, Shalini Singh uploaded an Instagram video displaying six boiled eggs that appeared to have yellow, thread-like strands emerging from inside. She suggested that instead of the usual soft yolk, a plastic-like substance burst out once the eggs were boiled.
Instagram Video Sparks Plastic Egg ClaimsIn the footage, the visibly distressed customer stated, “Until now we had only heard that fake eggs or plastic eggs were being sold in the market, but today I witnessed an example in my own home. I ordered Eggoz Everyday brand eggs from Zepto and as soon as I put them on to boil, instead of yolk, plastic started coming out from inside.”
Pointing toward the cracked shells, she continued, “You can see in the video yourself, plastic is coming out in the form of noodles. Each egg has the Eggoz Everyday stamp on it. Look at how plastic fake eggs are reaching our homes.”
She further remarked, “This is what we are buying today. If they had been cooked in another way, we might not even have realized we were consuming plastic. These boiled eggs burst, and that is how we found out it was plastic. If this is the condition of such big brands today, what is even left safe to eat?”
Food Safety Authority Explains Egg Storage and Texture ChangesGuidelines from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India clearly state that producing eggs artificially or using plastic is impossible. In its guidance document titled Eqq Quality And Safety, the authority noted: “Plastic eggs or artificial eggs are a myth mainly due to the fact that there is no technology available to produce a plastic or artificial egg that would perfectly resemble a natural egg. ”
The agency emphasized that an egg’s quality and visual characteristics largely depend on storage methods and duration. Eggs retain optimal quality when kept at cold temperatures, preferably inside refrigerators, and consumed within two to three days.
When stored at room temperature, several internal changes occur, leading to noticeable differences in smell, texture, and overall appearance.
Bright Light Test and Yolk Position Reveal FreshnessTo determine freshness, the authority advised holding an egg against a strong light source in a dark room. A fresh egg typically shows a small air gap at the broader end, while an aging egg displays a larger air cell as it expands over time.
After hard boiling a fresh egg and peeling off the shell, a visible indentation is usually present at the top. In fresh eggs, the yolk remains centered and relatively stable due to the chalaza, which are string-like tissues that anchor it in place.
As eggs age during storage or transportation, these tissues gradually break down. When a hard-boiled egg is sliced lengthwise, an older egg often shows the yolk shifted away from the center.
Company Response and Quality Assurance MeasuresResponding to the viral video, Eggoz expressed regret over the customer’s experience and acknowledged her concerns The company requested her contact information through direct messaging so that its customer support team could address the matter promptly. It also thanked her for bringing the issue to its attention.
The statement explained that eggs are natural agricultural products and that changes in texture or appearance may result from storage or temperature variations at different stages after production. Such natural changes do not signal the presence of artificial or plastic material and do not compromise food safety.
The company further highlighted its adherence to strict farm-to-shelf quality standards, including hygienic handling practices, batch traceability, and temperature-controlled logistics.
Source-Medindia