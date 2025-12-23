Despite the Eggoz controversy, scientific evidence confirms eggs sold within safety limits are safe and nutritious.

Eggs safe for consumption; cancer risk claims misleading, not scientific, says FSSAI



Are Eggs Still Safe to Eat?

What the AOZ Finding Really Means

The reported levels (0.73–0.74 ppb) were less than the 1 µg/kg legal limit in India

were These trace residues are not always the result of antibiotic abuse; they can also result from exposure to the environment, such as feed, soil, or water

Experts affirm that there is no known or immediate health risk associated with these levels

Safety Compliance Does Not Equal Danger—Context Matters!

Why Eggs Remain a Nutritional Essential

High-quality protein

Choline for brain health

Vitamins A, D, B12 and antioxidants

The Real Issue: Trust, Not Toxicity

Consumers expect higher transparency from premium brands

“Legally safe” may not feel “ethically reassuring”

Clear labelling, open test reports, and stronger surveillance matter

Eggs Are Safe—Transparency Makes Them Safer

Eat Smart. Stay Informed. Trust Science—Not Fear!

The recenterupted after a viral YouTube report detected, which is a metabolite linked to banned nitrofuran antibiotics, in premium eggs.Because Eggoz markets itself as a chemical-free and antibiotic-free brand, the results alarmed consumers even though the detected levels were well within India's allowable safety limits. The episode focused on a trust gap between premium food branding, regulatory thresholds, and consumer expectations regarding transparency rather than a direct health risk ().Eggs remain one of the world's most nutrient-dense, low-cost, and widely consumed foods. Concerns about egg safety, residues, and long-term health consequences were reignited by the Eggoz incident. However, when eggs meet national food safety standards, scientific data and regulatory assessments consistently show that they are safe to consume.AOZ is not an ingredient; rather, it is a trace metabolite.Eggs provide:Despite cholesterol content, current research showsfor most people.Eggs are, when eaten responsibly.The Eggoz episode underscores a larger concern:Food safety today is as much about confidence as compliance.Current scientific research and legal requirements indicate that eggs are safe to eat in India. The Eggoz controversy brought attention to the need for better accountability, more open communication, and informed consumer discourse, even though it did not uncover a health emergency.Until more thorough international trials offer new information, moderation, balance, and informed decisions remain essential. Eat wisely. Keep yourself informed. Put Your Trust in Science, Not Fear!Source-FSSAI