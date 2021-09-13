Effective Vaccine Against New COVID Variant

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against the delta variant (variant of COVID-19 virus) when compared to other vaccines of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, according to data collected from a national study and the findings are published in the journal. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report
The Moderna vaccine prevents hospitalizations and emergency department visits due to the Delta variant. More than 32,000 medical encounters in nine states were analyzed by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s VISION Network between June and August 2021(when delta variant was prominent).
COVID-19
COVID-19 infection is caused by a single stranded RNA virus SARS-CoV-2. It affects the upper respiratory system (nose, throat and lungs.)The common symptoms of the infection are cold, sore throat, cough, fever, fatigue, diarrhea , loss of taste and smell and breathlessness. Till date there are four major variants of COVID-19; Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.
"These real-world data show that vaccines remain highly effective at reducing COVID-19 related hospitalizations and emergency department visits, even in the presence of the new COVID-19 variant," says Shaun Grannis,- author.
According to the study, unvaccinated individuals with COVID-19 were 5-7 times more likely to need hospitalization and emergency department visits.
The study has shown a remarkable difference between the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna). The results of the study say that
●Moderna was 95% effective in preventing hospitalizations among adults older than 18 years .
●Pfizer was 80% effective in preventing hospitalizations
●Johnson & Johnson was 60 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations among adults
The study also found that the effect of vaccines was less among elders above 75 years of age due to various factors.
The analysis showed that Moderna was 92% effective in preventing emergency department visits , Pfizer was 77% effective and Johnson & Johnson was 65% effective.
According to Dr. Grannis "Despite the differences in effectiveness, vaccines continue to offer much more protection than not getting one at all," "While breakthrough cases do happen, data shows the symptoms are less severe. The vast majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. COVID-19 vaccines are powerful tools for combating the pandemic."
Researchers say that the findings require further monitoring and evaluation.
Source: Medindia
