Effective Vaccine Against New COVID Variant

"These real-world data show that vaccines remain highly effective at reducing COVID-19 related hospitalizations and emergency department visits, even in the presence of the new COVID-19 variant," says Shaun Grannis,- author.According to the study, unvaccinated individuals with COVID-19 were 5-7 times more likely to need hospitalization and emergency department visits.The study has shown a remarkable difference between the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna). The results of the study say that●Moderna was 95% effective in preventing hospitalizations among adults older than 18 years .●Pfizer was 80% effective in preventing hospitalizations●Johnson & Johnson was 60 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations among adultsThe study also found that the effect of vaccines was less among elders above 75 years of age due to various factors.The analysis showed thatAccording to Dr. Grannis "Despite the differences in effectiveness, vaccines continue to offer much more protection than not getting one at all," "While breakthrough cases do happen, data shows the symptoms are less severe. The vast majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. COVID-19 vaccines are powerful tools for combating the pandemic."Researchers say that the findings require further monitoring and evaluation.Source: Medindia