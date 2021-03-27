Effective Strategies for MOM Feeding Among Minority Population

Mother's own milk (MOM) is considered the best nutrition for premature infants who can't breastfeed on their own. This allows to mandate the ways for effectively increasing the low rates of MOM feeding for preterm infants born to Black and Hispanic mothers.



However research offers little or no specific guidance on this, as per an evidence-based review in the journal Advances in Neonatal Care, official journal of the National Association of Neonatal Nurses, published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

Evidence on MOM Feed in Minority Group



"In the United States, Hispanic and Black preterm infants are less likely than their white counterparts to receive feedings consisting of MOM". "All current strategies to encourage and improve breast milk expression and feeding in minority mothers are based on programs developed and tested mainly in White mothers", says Dr. Diana Cartagena, PhD, RN, CPNP, of Old Dominion University, Virginia Beach, Va., and colleagues.



The study team planned a comprehensive review of the past decade of research, looking for evidence-based strategies to encourage and improve MOM feedings to the Black or Hispanic group of preterm infants. It was found that no available review of the past decade of research was available to this minority group.



Thus the team broadened their search and based on ten such studies that included at least 30 per cent Black or Hispanic mothers, they designed promising and improved recommendations to decrease racial/ethnic disparities in breast milk expression



It was found that all mothers of premature infants require professional lactation support, including early help with breast milk expression and access to breast pumps and supplies. An opportunity for mothers to provide skin-to-skin care for their babies is a promising approach to establish and maintain the milk supply.



Challenges among Minority Mothers in Providing MOM Feedings



Having translators and providing educational materials in the mother's native language addresses the language and cultural barriers that are important strategies to reduce disparities. MOM feeding increased at discharge when they were provided with lactation support from bilingual counsellors.



MOM feeding was more likely to be provided after leaving the hospital among Black women who set an initial goal to provide any breast milk for their premature infant, as per an existing study.



Challenges in obtaining and learning to use a breast pump in the home environment can be overcome by providing social and emotional support. The various ways include their own mothers (the baby's grandmother) who are an important source of support.



Other guidance from social media, even mobile apps and emotional and technical support from hospital staff may help to overcome barriers to providing MOM among black women.



"Limited evidence suggests that variation in neonatal ICU breastfeeding support practices may explain (in part), variation in disparities and supports further research in this area," They emphasize the need for rigorous, well-designed studies "to evaluate the effectiveness of targeted and culturally sensitive lactation support interventions in Hispanic and Black mothers", says Dr. Cartagena and colleagues.



that ranges from a lower risk of prematurity-related complications to fewer neurodevelopmental difficulties and disabilities later in childhood. These benefits tend to be better with the increased "dose" of breast milk.