Effect of Working Memory on Athletes and Non-Athletes

by Swethapriya Sampath on Nov 22 2024 3:21 PM

Sports enhance working memory by boosting brain function and improving focus and decision-making skills.

Effect of Working Memory on Athletes and Non-Athletes
Working memory (WM) is the ability of the brain to hold information temporarily until a task is completed. Sports expertise is an athlete specializing in a sport with high motor skills.

Athletes vs Non-Athletes

A recent study by The Active Mind group at the Department of Psychology, University of Jyväskylä, compared the working memory performance in athletes and non-athletes. Factors like type of sport and performance level were also considered in the study (1 Trusted Source
Comparison of working memory performance in athletes and non-athletes: a meta-analysis of behavioural studies

Go to source).

The research analyzed 21 studies involving different sports, age groups, and genders. They found that WM was advantageous for the athletes compared to non-athletes. Athletes had an added advantage compared to the sedentary population as a reference group.

Athletes playing individual sports like tennis or running showed better WM than non-athletes. However, athletes playing a team sport like soccer or basketball had no link with WM. The study also found that aerobic sports like swimming or running had better WM, while anaerobic sports like weightlifting had no WM.

How Sports Boost Working Memory and Brain Health

The reason behind athletes having WM may be due to both physical and mental benefits. This is because sports help improve brain function by increasing blood flow to it. Playing sports can help people focus, think faster, and make decisions efficiently promoting brain health and cognition.

The study is part of the SportsFace project and the PhD research of Chenxiao Wu supervised by associate professor Piia Astikainen. The SportsFace project aims to explore the effects of sports on cognitive function and face perception using electrophysiological and behavioral performance measures. The findings will further our understanding of the relationship between sports, working memory, and social cognition.

Reference:
  1. Comparison of working memory performance in athletes and non-athletes: a meta-analysis of behavioural studies - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/09658211.2024.2423812#abstract)


