Effect of Stress on HealthCare Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Healthcare workers with high resilience or strong emotional support were protected against the effects of stress related to the COVID-19, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.
Researchers also found that the number of individuals affected with COVID-19 in the community is a significant factor in stress associated with healthcare workers.
Researchers also found that the number of individuals affected with COVID-19 in the community is a significant factor in stress associated with healthcare workers.
‘Healthcare workers need a community to support them during stressful COVID-19 pandemic period.’
"Our study highlights the importance of emotional support and resilience in moderating the effects of stress on health care workers during the ongoing pandemic", said the study's corresponding author Robert P. Hirten, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
The study participants wore an Apple watch that measured their heart rate variability and downloaded a customized app to complete weekly surveys measuring perceived stress, resilience, emotional support, quality of life, and optimism.
Researchers found that healthcare workers with high resilience or high emotional support had different autonomic nervous system stress patterns compared with those who had medium or low emotional support or resilience.
The autonomic nervous system is a primary component of the stress response and can be found by measuring heart rate variability. The participants' physiological results also aligned with their self-reported answers.
This study is the first one to document not only the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on our healthcare workers, but also the importance of resilience and social support in directing stress efficiently and effectively.
They also noted that monitoring the participant's physical activity and subtle changes in their heart rate variability by a smart watch can predict the onset of COVID-19 up to seven days before the individual is diagnosed with the infection via nasal swab.
