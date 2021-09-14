Effect of Stress on HealthCare Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Advertisement

The study participants wore an Apple watch that measured their heart rate variability and downloaded a customized app to complete weekly surveys measuring perceived stress, resilience, emotional support, quality of life, and optimism.Researchers found thatThe autonomic nervous system is a primary component of the stress response and can be found by measuring heart rate variability. The participants' physiological results also aligned with their self-reported answers.This study is the first one to document not only the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on our healthcare workers, but also the importance of resilience and social support in directing stress efficiently and effectively.They also noted that monitoring the participant's physical activity and subtle changes in their heart rate variability by a smart watch can predict the onset of COVID-19 up to seven days before the individual is diagnosed with the infection via nasal swab.Source: Medindia