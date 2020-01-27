medindia

Effect Of Reward On Our Brains

by Jeffil Obadiah on  January 27, 2020 at 9:44 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Studies have found out that food, sex, and money implicate similar brain regions, whereas different types of reward favor the left and right hemispheres differently.
Effect Of Reward On Our Brains
Effect Of Reward On Our Brains

Food is a reward when we are hungry, a primary reward. Erotic images are also considered a primary reward because mating is an essential obligation to our species. Money is a resource that affords our survival in the society, but it is a secondary reward, because it is a human creation. In any decision-making process, the brain assesses potential profit - i.e., size of reward that can be received for an action.

Show Full Article


Reactions to various types of rewards are processed by various brain structures. A key brain region associated with all reward types is the basal ganglia - a cluster of gray matter nuclei located at the base of the forebrain, originally know for its implication in motor and regulatory function.

However, it has been unclear as to how the activity of basal ganglia varies depending on the type of reward offered. To find the answer to this question, the researchers conducted a series of meta-analyses of 190 fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) studies, which observed activities in different brain areas in response to information on a reward--food, sexual, or monetary. A total of 5,551 participants took part in these studies.

The analyses indicates that all reward types engaged the basal ganglia nuclei differently. 'Food rewards favor the left hemisphere of the brain; erotic rewards favour the right lateral globus pallidus and the left caudate body. Money rewards engage the basal ganglia bilaterally, including its most anterior part--the nucleus accumbens. The connection between these nuclei and other areas of the brain also depend on the reward type,' says Marie Arsalidou, Assistant Professor at the HSE School of Psychology.

Based on the data generated, the researchers drew up and put forth a model of common reward processing via the basal ganglia and separate models for money, sexual, and food rewards. Understanding the involvement of brain structures in processing different reward types can help us understand human decision-making mechanisms, from one's choice of a chocolate bar instead of a healthy breakfast, to attraction to potential mates and certain investment plans.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and attention to keep it active and functioning well. Here are thirteen daily habits, you must know that can cause damage to your brain.

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Living Close to Busy Roads may Worsen Your Neurological Health

Bacteria Present in House Dust Can Spread Antibiotic Resistance

Valentine's Day Gift: Mute Snoring to Surprise Your Partner
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive