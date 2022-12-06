About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Effect of Diabetes Control on Breast Cancer Outcomes

by Colleen Fleiss on June 12, 2022 at 6:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Effect of Diabetes Control on Breast Cancer Outcomes

Metastatic breast cancer survivors may have a poorer survival rate if they have diabetes and inadequately controlled blood sugar levels.

This is the first study to specifically examine the effect of blood sugar control on cancer outcomes in patients with advanced breast cancer, according to lead researcher Y.M. Melody Cheung, M.D., of Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School in Boston, Mass.

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

Breast Cancer Management: Advances


The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
Advertisement


To date, there has been little research conducted on the effects of diabetes, and in particular, the impact of poor blood sugar control on advanced breast cancer outcomes. Existing studies have primarily focused on patients with early rather than advanced cancer.

Researchers studied 488 patients with metastatic breast cancer. Half had diabetes. The study found that overall survival at five years was similar between the two groups.
Quiz on Breast Cancer

Quiz on Breast Cancer


Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth in it? This quiz on breast cancer has all the details.
Advertisement

However, amongst those that survived at least 8 years after their cancer diagnosis, survival for those without diabetes was better than those with diabetes (87% vs. 67% at 10 years).

In these longer-term survivors, survival was also better among those with good blood sugar control compared with those with poor blood sugar control (83% vs. 63% at 10 years).

Diabetes and Worse Outcomes in Breast Cancer Survivors Linked

"These findings are important as they suggest that diabetes treatment and blood sugar goals should be tailored specifically to patients even with advanced cancer based on their projected prognosis," she added.

"It remains uncertain whether control of blood sugars in patients with diabetes and breast cancer can improve the outcomes of the cancer itself," Cheung said.

"In some instances, blood sugar control may not be strongly pursued by doctors, especially in cases where the cancer is advanced, and strict diabetic control may be considered overly burdensome for patients. A link between poor blood sugar control and worse cancer outcomes may modify the way doctors treat diabetes in patients with advanced breast cancer."

Source: Eurekalert
Blood Sugar Chart

Blood Sugar Chart


The blood sugar chart gives you the fasting glucose values and glucose tolerance test values for normal people and people with early diabetes and established diabetes. Also use the calculator to find out if you have diabetes.
Advertisement

Drivers of Treatment Resistance in Metastatic Breast Cancer Discovered

Drivers of Treatment Resistance in Metastatic Breast Cancer Discovered


A genetic signature discovered by researchers identifies drivers of poor outcomes in advanced estrogen-receptor positive (ER+) breast cancer.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
View all
Recommended Reading
Breast BiopsyBreast Biopsy
DiabetesDiabetes
Diabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetic DietDiabetic Diet
Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetic Retinopathy
MastitisMastitis
Pagets disease of the breastPagets disease of the breast
Women and CancerWomen and Cancer
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Women and Cancer Diabetic Retinopathy Breast Biopsy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Diabetes - Essentials Cancer and Homeopathy Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Post-Nasal Drip Find a Hospital Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Accident and Trauma Care A-Z Drug Brands in India Sanatogen Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close