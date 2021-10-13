Effect of Breast Removal Surgery on Mental Health

Surgeons who perform gender-affirming mastectomies know that they help patients. A new study led by Michigan Medicine researchers provides data to show exactly how.
Gender-affirming mastectomies are the most common gender-affirming breast removal operation for those seeking a more masculine chest appearance.
The study published in the Annals of Surgery quantified how this surgery improved visible measures, given the wealth of evidence that transgender people experience higher-than-normal levels of anxiety and depression and dissatisfaction with their body image.
These scales measured anxiety, depression, body image, psychosocial and sexual functioning and patients' satisfaction with their decision, respectively.
Patients scored higher on mental health measures, were more satisfied with their appearance and reported higher self-confidence in social settings and improved body image overall.
There are very few survey studies where they are found a 50-point improvement on a 100-point scale. The scales researchers chose for each health measure lend legitimacy to the findings because they're widely used and allow for comparisons to other medical conditions.
Wide variation in state laws and insurance coverage put such life-changing results out of reach for many patients.
The motivation behind this research is to influence policy by showing legislators and payers that gender-affirming surgery isn't simply about changing appearance. It's about changing other health measures influenced by gender dysphoria.
Source: Medindia